Stepping up quadbike safety

Four deaths involving quadbikes in the final two months of last year have again highlighted the dangers posed by these machines.

While the details of each of the crashes have not been publicised yet, it was confirmed that in three of the incidents the quadbike rolled.

None of the recent deaths occurred in Otago or Southland. Workplace deaths involving quadbikes in the two southern provinces totalled seven between 2006 and mid 2023 (four in Otago and three in Southland). During that time Waikato recorded the highest number at 17. (These WorkSafe figures do not include fatalities in the maritime or aviation sectors or work-related crashes on the road as these are investigated by Maritime New Zealand, the Civil Aviation Authority and the police respectively.)

Waikato had the highest number of WorkSafe notifications for serious harm, injury or illness involving quadbikes in the 12 and a-half years to the middle of last year at 129, followed by Otago (89) and Southland (82).

Chairwoman of Safer Farms New Zealand Lindy Nelson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

That quadbikes can be unstable and prone to tipping and killing or injuring riders is not news, but it seems the messages about how to reduce the risk of injury are still not getting through to everyone.

It may be tempting to wilfully ignore the risks or to convince yourself you are skilled enough to be invincible. But as the chairwoman of Safer Farms New Zealand Lindy Nelson says, "We think experience keeps us safe until it doesn’t."

Maybe there is an element of "nobody is going to tell us what to do" in this, too. Health and safety consultant and academic Dr Steve Young has suggested the "outrageous risk" of using quadbikes may be confused with issues of personal freedom, an overinflated regard of ability to control the uncontrollable and a contempt for the evidence.

He says the best way to stay safe is not to use a quadbike, regardless of how convenient they are. Alternatives such as side-by-sides, trail bikes and tractors also present hazards on farms but are demonstrably safer than quadbikes.

If the bikes are used, helmets and crush protection devices (CPDs) are recommended.

Since 2019, ACC subsidies towards installation of CPDs have been available, but reports suggest uptake has not been great.

Controversy over the use of CPDs may not have helped the safety cause.

Over the years, WorkSafe has firmed up its position on the question, moving from saying in 2014 fitting CPDs was a matter of personal choice to strongly recommending them in 2019.

It said the change was because earlier there were not many studies about the devices, but it now considered research showed they were likely to prevent serious and fatal injuries.

Rollovers put the rider at risk of becoming trapped under the bike and suffocated by its weight or suffering crush injuries. Unlike a ute, a side-by-side or a tractor, a quadbike had no mechanism to create a safe space for the rider if it rolled.

It acknowledged it was possible CPDs could cause injuries "but, like wearing a seatbelt in a car, they may also save lives".

Quadbike owners may also have been reluctant to retrofit a CPD if the bike manufacturer did not advise it.

WorkSafe’s view on that was that although it usually recommended following manufacturers’ guidance, it strongly recommended CPD installation because of the potential to prevent serious and fatal injuries.

WorkSafe also recommends the use of an alternative vehicle or different work practices, but if there is no reasonable alternative to using a quadbike, permanent installation of a CPD is strongly recommended.

Given the attitude of the current government towards regulation, we would be surprised if it follows Australia which has had mandatory CPD installation since late 2021. Whether the Safer Farms "Farm without Harm" strategy, with its catchy safety campaign "Half Arsed Stops Here", will be enough to bring about the faster change needed remains to be seen.