Studying better access to justice

Photo: ODT files

Back in 2004 the Law Commission issued a report called "Delivering Justice for All", which proclaimed that civil justice must be available for all through fair and timely processes.

Roll on 17 years and little has changed, as the court system’s rules committee is in the midst of a consultation process intended to improve access to civil justice.

This encompasses a huge range of potential legal action, from low-level disputes and tenancy tribunal matters to High Court litigation.

Whatever the cause of action and whatever is at stake, these cases have at their heart people and how we interact.

Society has created a justice system in an attempt to ensure inevitable disputes between people are resolved, but that system only works if people have faith it will produce a fair result within a reasonable time.

The courts have long recognised that there are barriers to justice, the public defence service available to defendants in the criminal court being an obvious example.

The same economic barrier which exists for criminal defendants is equally high for anyone minded to take a civil case to court: the cost of engaging a lawyer has risen twice as quickly as the average median wage.

The court system can be bewildering for those not versed in its intricacies, another disincentive to people with potentially meritorious claims.

Above and beyond that, some people may not realise at all that court is a potential avenue to address their concerns.

However, new University of Otago research may go a long way towards easing some concerns.

The Otago Centre for Law and Society has used Law Foundation funding to study how online solutions might improve access to courts.

This is an area in which great advances have been made overseas, where Covid-19 lockdowns wreaked havoc with the legal system: though the widely-distributed video of a lawyer appearing in court by Zoom and being unable to remove a digital cat mask from their face is one high-profile example of how this can go wrong.

Dr Bridgette Toye-Cronin and her team have come up with many other issues to consider, in a well-researched and thought-provoking study.

In an allegedly paper-free era, the court system is still heavily reliant on printed documents, and the researchers have explored how the use of online forms could be encouraged.

There are potentially great benefits — parties could lodge their own claims and potentially without the expense of legal assistance.

Fact finders may be able to determine more cases "on the papers", freeing up court time for more complex cases which require in-person appearances, and for parties with limited budgets it may well be an inexpensive option.

But many of those most at risk of being disadvantaged by the legal system also may suffer from "digital poverty" — not everyone has access to a device or the internet.

Also, as the Otago research makes plain, there are considerable risks in how an online form is designed.

"Nudging" is a peril in any online form design; questions can be worded in ways which, possibly quite inadvertently, influence a person’s answer.

Likewise, where a particular option sits in a drop-down menu can influence how likely it is that someone who is not reading forensically will select an early rather than a later option.

Online forms also require a certain level of technical ability: if the preceding sentence meant nothing to an applicant, they must have a more traditional avenue available to advance their claim.

However, there are many areas of the legal system which could benefit from online access, and it is hoped the rules committee has a copy of the Otago report as it considers the response to its own consultation project.