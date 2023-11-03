Supermarket dominance

The Commerce Commission study into the retail grocery market described a duopoly dominating the business, plus "fringe" players.

It made several recommendations, some of which are being adopted.

Although that might seem promising, signs of substantive change are few. Woolworths NZ (Countdown, Fresh Choice and SuperValue) and Foodstuffs (New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square) have a firm 90% hold on the wallets of this country’s $25 billion grocery business.

This week’s demise of online grocery upstart and start-up Supie underlines how hard it will be to make progress.

The fact it was a bit player is emphasised in its scale and the limits of its offering. Funding for three million additional dollars fell through, small change compared to the $400 million for Countdown’s rebrand and refresh back to Woolworths.

While Supie had hopes of creating high-tech stores, its offering was online. That, itself, is only a corner of the market. Even for Countdown, the leader in this space, online sales are just a little over 10%. New Zealanders, mostly, want to see, gather and collect their own food in the modern-day caverns that are today’s large supermarkets.

A new government will make little difference. Probable new Finance Minister Nicola Willis has said she would like a third entrant into the business and will seek advice.

So what. Words are cheap.

Setting up a chain of supermarkets with all the key real estate, the offices, the marketing, the IT, the warehouses and so on would require a war chest into the billions.

All that would be for a small and scattered market against two entrenched, determined and powerful incumbents.

Even in New Zealand’s largest cities, people are spread, mitigating against not just public transport but also the likes of supermarket concentration.

Auckland, after many years, now has a booming Cosco. The United States giant might have trimmed supermarket profits a little in West Auckland through its sales volumes, but another outlet will be many years hence at the earliest, maybe one in Christchurch.

Cosco has not been enough to alter supermarket behaviour.

A price comparison site these days potentially encourages a little shopper choice, at least for those areas where "rival" supermarkets are reasonably close.

Perhaps, too, the Grocery Commissioner can call out the worst behaviour and keep marginal pressures on Woolworths and Foodstuffs.

Pierre van Heerden, who has been on the job for just over 100 days, admits any fixes will not be quick. Meanwhile, he is focussing on misleading pricing.

Sanitarium’s snub of The Warehouse’s cheaper Weet-Bix was alarming. And Supie’s founder made claims about suppliers being concerned that her company might be selling some products too cheaply.

Sarah Balle also said that some major supplies, including Fonterra, refused to play ball with economical wholesale supply.

Mr van Heerden needs to see if anti-competitive practices played a role in Supie’s demise.

Suppliers, including for bigger brands, remain beholden to the duopoly whatever codes of practice are brought in.

One Commerce Commission answer was to open the duopoly wholesaling to outsiders on fair terms, with transparency, in good faith and with a dispute mechanism.

This is voluntary, at least at first, and could be a stepping stone for a chain’s own future network, the commission claims.

Ms Balle was sceptical. The wholesaling control and costs would still be in the hands of the duopoly.

The present supermarkets would retain the huge advantage of sales volume, as well as price through the promotional funding of products paid by suppliers.

Nevertheless, there is little to be lost in the shared wholesaling model being pursued, subject to the oversight of, and push from, the commissioner. The grocery giants have said they are open to this under certain circumstances.

Consumers can try to do their bit by supporting fringe players — the farmers’ markets, the butchers, the independent fruit and vegetable sellers.

But the convenience and influence of the supermarkets is such that playing around on the edges, for all its usefulness, is all that will occur in the foreseeable future.