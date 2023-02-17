Taking flood dangers to heart

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The focus of the nation is on the horrendous devastation around much of the North Island. Cyclone Gabrielle’s death and destruction are bewildering.

Reports of its impact continued to pour in yesterday. More will be revealed over the coming days and weeks.

The effect on the land, livelihoods and New Zealand’s finances and economy will last for years, even decades. The political landscape for 2023 has also changed abruptly.

As northern weather improves, however, and while our astonishment and dismay are at their peak, it could be useful for southerners to think about our preparedness and our risks.

The people of the South, parching under the current big dry, have no excuse not to be wary of the dangers of damaging deluges.

While Otago and Southland might not, at least in living memory, have experienced anything on the scale of Cyclone Gabrielle, major floods have regularly left their trails of ruin.

Because climate change could make storms more frequent and more extreme, the region’s readiness and resilience could be tested anytime soon.

Beach St in Queenstown during the 1999 floods. PHOTO: RACHEL SIMPSON

Floods are the most common Civil Defence emergency in this country.

Given the size of the South and its varied geography, floods come from different weather systems and in different ways.

Rivers and streams overflow, and thunderstorms cause flash and localised floods.

During and after coastal storms, the sea can cause flooding in low-lying areas. Northwest rain can overfill the lakes.

A few examples in living memory provide salutary warnings.

After strong northwesterlies in November 1999, the rivers and lakes rose. About a third of Queenstown’s central business district and 60 businesses in Wanaka were underwater. Roads in and out of Wanaka were cut. Houses were inundated in Alexandra, Kaitangata and Balclutha. Insurance payouts totalled about $82million in today’s money.

Heavy easterly rains turned the Taieri Plain into a lake in June 1980, and at least 8370ha was flooded. There were numerous power cuts and road closures and Dunedin Airport was underwater for six weeks. Stock losses included 1680 sheep, 151 dairy cows and 79 yearling cattle. Damage (today’s dollars) was estimated at $460million.

Intense rain in the headwaters and across Southland inundated much of Invercargill in January 1984, and Southland was declared a disaster area. People were rescued by helicopter from roofs, and about 1400 people were homeless for months. It was the area’s third ‘‘100-year’’ flood in six years. Sheep losses were estimated at 12,000 and the insurance payouts were the largest in New Zealand to that time.

Interestingly, these deluges dwarfed in damage the June 2015 heavy rains which caused serious flooding in South Dunedin.

This downpour led to the evacuation of 75 people from Radius Fulton Home and many slips around Dunedin and on the peninsula. Sea-level rises mean South Dunedin will remain a primary focus of concern.

The North Island damage has jolted our perception of vulnerability to flooding, just as the Canterbury earthquakes did to another type of New Zealand hazard.

As a nation, regionally and individually we would do well to take this to heart and be as prepared as practical.

Further serious flooding is not a matter of if but when.