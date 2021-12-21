Editorial

    Abuse redress overdue

    Abuse redress overdue

    Plans for proper redress for the thousands who suffered abuse in state care or faith-based institutions in New Zealand have been a long time coming. Too late for some whose agony cannot be...

    Hospitals under pressure

    Health Minister Andrew Little

    Hospitals under pressure

    As we hold our breath wondering about the reach of Covid-19 into southern parts of the country this summer, it is not encouraging to hear of the short-staffing of Dunedin Hospital’s intensive care...
    Read more