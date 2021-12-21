Skip to main content
Te Araroa — the long pathway
Sometimes dreams come true.
Honouring human dignity
Honouring human dignity
Each day in our world, around 385,000 babies are born. That is about 250 new human beings each minute.
Rare side-effects under spotlight
Rare side-effects under spotlight
The death of a 26-year-old Dunedin man linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will have shocked and saddened many.
Slowing the spread of Omicron
Slowing the spread of Omicron
A raft of new measures aimed at tackling the Omicron variant prove once again just how tricky Covid-19 can be — and how we cannot afford to let our guard down.
Troubled Three Waters
Troubled Three Waters
The Three Waters saga has bred scepticism and mistrust.
Abuse redress overdue
Abuse redress overdue
Plans for proper redress for the thousands who suffered abuse in state care or faith-based institutions in New Zealand have been a long time coming. Too late for some whose agony cannot be...
Oh my, it’s Omicron
Oh my, it’s Omicron
Just a few weeks ago, the world was blissfully ignorant of the latest variant of the coronavirus rapidly mutating its way into our lives and the headlines.
Time for a housing-price correction?
Time for a housing-price correction?
A huge question for New Zealand and New Zealanders as 2021 winds down is the future of house prices.
Unparliamentary behaviour
Unparliamentary behaviour
Revelations about former long-serving National MP Nick Smith’s behaviour towards a young staff member have reignited concerns about the handling of bad behaviour by parliamentarians.
The finger of blame
The finger of blame
Severe weather is not a new thing.
Changing face of the Upper Clutha
Changing face of the Upper Clutha
Ready or not, rapid growth is coming to Wanaka and surrounding areas.
Last gasp, almost
Last gasp, almost
It is not surprising there have already been concerns expressed about some aspects of the Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan.
Summit decisions significant
Summit decisions significant
Last week yet another annual international summit was held by Zoom rather than in person.
Omicron: Holding our breath
Omicron: Holding our breath
The world watches, waits and investigates.
Hospitals under pressure
Hospitals under pressure
As we hold our breath wondering about the reach of Covid-19 into southern parts of the country this summer, it is not encouraging to hear of the short-staffing of Dunedin Hospital’s intensive care...
Luxon’s southern conundrum
Luxon’s southern conundrum
Christopher Luxon has a problem.
Protesters damage their own cause
Protesters damage their own cause
Demonstrators often make their points by causing disruption. That is a way to win attention. Fair enough - usually.
Shining a light on Pharmac
Shining a light on Pharmac
It is encouraging to read the country’s drug buying agency Pharmac is already moving to improve its decision- making to make it faster, simpler and more understandable.
Three colours, two New Zealands
Three colours, two New Zealands
Ready, set, go. The much-vaunted traffic-light alert system, more properly called the Covid-19 Protection Framework (Traffic Lights), has been switched on.
Hobbs’ vacancy poorly handled
Hobbs’ vacancy poorly handled
Questions remain about whether the Otago Regional Council’s decision not to replace Marian Hobbs was a well-considered one.
Read more