Dunedin
19
|
12
Saturday,
Sat,
3
April
Apr
2021
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Te Hui Aranga – an Easter gathering
GUEST EDITORIALRev Dr Wayne Te Kaawa
The trouble with timber
The trouble with timber
The abrupt announcement from Carter Holt Harvey to cut structural timber supplies to some merchants has caused a shock. But, given the complexity of modern business and the small size of the New...
Bus bother
Bus bother
Sigh. What is it about bus hubs that invariably attract the sort of people who get a kick out of unsavoury behaviour?
Correct to fluoridate but...
Correct to fluoridate but...
It is a no-brainer. Fluoride in New Zealand’s water supplies should be "topped up" for the sake of children’s health.
Foulden Maar frustration
Foulden Maar frustration
The lack of information about the future of the Foulden Maar mining site is frustrating.
Code black must not be the new norm
Code black must not be the new norm
Red is the traditional colour for danger, but it was trumped this week when Dunedin Hospital issued a "code black" alert.
Housing ‘levers’ and crossed fingers
Housing ‘levers’ and crossed fingers
The $64,000 question over the next few months will be on the direction of house prices.
Lockdown: when time stood still
Lockdown: when time stood still
"What was it like in Covid lockdown, Gran?”
Transtasman bubble impatience
Transtasman bubble impatience
The Prime Minister’s pre-announcement announcement this week about the so-called transtasman bubble has prompted predictable responses.
Editorial: ‘Grease’ is the (rewritten) word
‘Grease’ is the (rewritten) word
Sigh. The woke brigade strikes again. Political correctness gone mad. They will be burning books next.
Better planning needed for Wakari
Better planning needed for Wakari
Fuzziness surrounding the fate of Wakari Hospital speaks to the paucity of proper planning around hospital buildings throughout the country.
Vile Australian deportee policy
Vile Australian deportee policy
New Zealanders are rightfully outraged about Australia’s deportation of New Zealand-born residents.
More work still to be done
More work still to be done
The two-year commemoration of the Christchurch mosque shootings provided moving moments as those affected were honoured at the national remembrance service.
Our cup runneth over
Our cup runneth over
The America’s Cup is still ... but you have probably heard that line a thousand times already.
Rebuilding a reputation
Rebuilding a reputation
Joseph Parker still ticks a lot of boxes as an admirable role model on the New Zealand sporting scene.
Pigeons ‘innocent and attractive’
Pigeons ‘innocent and attractive’
At the annual meeting of the Otago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals the president (Sir George Fenwick) raised the question of the shooting of live pigeons at gun club matches.
Labour’s housing nightmare
Labour’s housing nightmare
The runaway train that is New Zealand house prices clatters at increasing speed.
Lessons from Waikouaiti water
Lessons from Waikouaiti water
A lot of water has flowed down the Waikouaiti River since the first recorded lead level spike in the area’s water supply last August.
Do it once, do it right
Do it once, do it right
Plans revealed so far for New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout may still require some tweaking, although generally they have been well received.
Sporting women
Sporting women
There was a revealing quote from White Ferns superstar Sophie Devine in a recent story focusing on International Women’s Day and what it meant for the sporting sector.
