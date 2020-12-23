Team approach best

Everyone can play their role in ensuring the Christmas-New Year celebrations in the party zone of the South take place safely and sensibly.

The traditionally boisterous holiday period in Wanaka and Queenstown will not be slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic; if anything, as police predicted this week, it will be even busier as New Zealanders’ only option for summer partying is on home shores.

That means, inevitably, there is scope for things to spiral out of control thanks to the combination of young people, alcohol and time off work — in a setting that lends itself to feeling festive.

We want our younger folk to unwind and enjoy themselves, especially at the end of a year that has delivered so many challenges.

For that to happen, all three stakeholders in what we might call the Holiday Celebration Coalition have to handle their respective responsibilities.

Firstly, the police need to find that sweet spot, a balance between cracking down hard on the law and taking a relaxed approach to overseeing the festivities, being a reassuring presence and not a dominating one.

Go too easy, and the younger generation might take advantage and cause real trouble; go too hard, and the fun could be ruined for everyone.

We were impressed by the attitude of area response manager Miriam Chittenden this week when she said the key message was one of responsibility — parents and caregivers taking responsibility for their young people while in Wanaka — and backed that up by warning of fines for adults if they provided alcohol to under-age teenagers and did not supervise them.

"We have families from out of town come to Wanaka for New Year and the adults stay at home and get on the juice while they leave their young ones supplied with alcohol to do whatever they like.

"We are asking the community to take responsibility for this and not supply their young people with alcohol without supervision."

Parents and caregivers should be very clear about their duties at this time of year.

Look after your young folk, encourage them to have fun while being sensible, set the example, and don’t forget it is eminently possible to celebrate the festive season with little or no alcohol consumption.

And, of course, the younger people themselves have both opportunities and responsibilities this time of year.

It is understandable — and positive — that they want to celebrate the coming of a new year, to congregate with their mates, to be imbued with the spirit of youth and freedom. And, yes, it is perfectly fine that, if they are of age, they might want to have a drink or two.

But youth does not mean a licence to do what they like.

Unsupervised youths congregating in holiday hot spots with alcohol on hand can and does lead to trouble — to assaults, to vandalism, to general nuisance.

It will be nice to say goodbye to 2020. It will be especially nice if we can do it in the party capital of the South without chaos reigning.