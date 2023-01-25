The teeming in-tray of Chris Hipkins

Today Chris Hipkins officially becomes New Zealand’s prime minister and will chair his first Cabinet meeting.

Waiting for him on the ninth floor is an in-tray full to overflowing with pressing issues which the capacity of Jacinda Ardern’s tank did not allow her to reach.

First and foremost is the economy in general, and the cost of living specifically.

Unlike Ms Ardern, whose initial refusal to echo Act New Zealand and National’s claims that there is a "cost of living crisis"rang hollow and eroded her economic credibility, Mr Hipkins immediately pledged to bring "a strong clarity and sense of purpose" to help New Zealanders through these tough economic times.

Quite what lucidity and determination can achieve remains to be seen, but Mr Hipkins at least sounded resolute and as though he comprehended the concerns families face as they wonder if they can afford bread, milk or vegetables.

Economic levers can deliver unintended consequences if yanked too hard, but given inflation shows little sign of retreating and thousands of households face the prospect before the October 14 election of having to refix their mortgages to a much higher interest rate, Mr Hipkins’ well-honed political instincts will no doubt tell him that he needs to do something sooner rather than later.

His pithy line that it should not take a six-figure income to buy a new house, support your children or be able to afford to retire showed empathy and will probably have played well to his base.

But the reality for most New Zealanders is that that is exactly what it will take — the median annual wage of just over $61,000 will only get you so far when the Otago median house price cost is $661,000 and inflation is running at 7.2%.

The easiest option is to alter tax policy and Mr Hipkins’ ascension as prime minister will make that an easier road to take, although it would involve some discomfort for Finance Minister Grant Robertson, who for months has been proclaiming his fiscal rectitude in the face of National’s allegedly reckless plans to cut taxes and tank the economy.

Chris Hipkins. Photo: ODT files

US political strategist James Carville famously said the key election issue was the economy stupid and Mr Hipkins, appropriately, made that the focus of his first statement as Prime Minister-designate.

But for a vocal sector of the electorate running it a close second is the concept of co-governance.

This too is fraught territory for Mr Hipkins. For a considerable part of Labour’s base, a commitment to honour the Treaty of Waitangi is an absolute must, let alone the substantial and influential Maori caucus within Labour’s parliamentary ranks.

Curtailing or even axing some initiatives might play well to some undecided voters who will likely be crucial in determining the result of this year’s election, but it could equally result in Mr Hipkins being accused of lacking the political courage to back party policy.

Labour runs the risk of being flanked on either side here: do what is perceived as too little and Mr Hipkins will be attacked for weakness or indecisiveness, do what is perceived as too much and he will be probably be accused of the same thing.

Playing a straight bat to the hostile bowling is probably what Mr Hipkins will do, but come too far down the wicket and he runs the risk of being stumped by the Maori Party, which has high hopes of capturing more of the Maori seats in the coming election.

Hence why Mr Hipkins was at Ratana yesterday, hoping that the symbolism of his first public engagement as PM-elect being an important day on the calendar for Maori will not be lost.

Mr Hipkins also has to keep a wary eye on Covid-19 — which has not gone away — the still yet to be fully reformed health system, crime, transport, infrastructure, housing . . . who would be prime minister with all those headaches to tackle?

Chris Hipkins, that is who, and he has precious little time to prove he is up to the task.