Time to cast that vote

The local government election voting papers and booklets are arriving in letterboxes.

It is time, again, for us to participate directly in local democracy. We have until noon on October 8, although – given the slowness of NZPost – posted ballots should be returned well in advance.

We should never take this democratic right for granted. Too many people fail to take an interest. Too many people fail to vote.

Participation rates nationally were about 42% in the last election three years ago, only slightly more than half of the 80% for the 2020 general election.

The local trend has mostly been down, although stabilising in the 2010s. The rate of 56% in 1989 slipped to 42% in 2013 and 43% in 2016.

The larger the city or district the more likely the turnout will be lower. This makes sense because of the closer connections in smaller communities. The figures three years ago were 30% for Auckland, 36% for Wellington and 47% for Dunedin.

Older citizens are much more likely to vote, as are Pakeha ahead of Maori or Pasifika.

It is no surprise turnouts in the South are among the highest. Central Otago was 57% last election, Waitaki 56%, Queenstown Lakes 50% and Invercargill 54%.

The congested mayoral field in Invercargill could spice up its voter participation.

While national government has most of the power and, therefore, the primary interest of voters, local councils still affect everyday lives in all sorts of ways.

There is nothing more basic than roads, rates and rubbish collection, not to mention the the-soon-to-be-nationalised water, wastewater and stormwater provision. Councils provide the likes of gardens, libraries and swimming pools and might be involved in economic development, housing, recreation and other services.

Town and Country planning, as it was once called, is another area where change is coming. The replacements to the Resource Management Act will again take power from local authorities to the central government.

Regional councils have important environmental roles, although their say and power could be being weakened, too, this time by mandatory central policies and interventions.

All this will undermine the will to participate, no matter the significance of the remaining rump.

Voting is, clearly, not just for ratepayers but all residents. After all, renters, in effect, pay rates via their landlords. Crucially, they use the services provided. They also might want to swim or fish in the rivers, and everyone has a stake in environmental rules and standards.

Diversity remains limited, although it has improved from the days when the County councils were mostly the preserve of older Pakeha men.

Women in 1989 made up 21% of candidates and 25% of those elected. The figures for 2019 are 36% and 39%. The country’s youngest mayor was elected three years ago, Campbell Barry (28). And Dunedin elected and re-elected in recent decades a woman originally from India and a man of Chinese heritage as mayor.

While diversity is to be encouraged and can be one voting consideration, votes or highest rankings should still be judged on the best people for the job.

Electors this year have been able to learn something about issues and candidates through the Otago Daily Times and some candidate meetings.

Nonetheless, it is hard for anyone without high name recognition to break through. This gives incumbents, especially in larger centres, a real head start.

We, as voters, should carefully ponder other options where we can.

One danger this year is the attempted infiltration of conspiracy theorists who are not always open with their views. One flyer for two candidates in Dunedin says they are "open, honest, community-minded", all admirable traits. But there is nothing about their anti-mandate, anti-Covid vaccination views or links with Voices For Freedom.

Voters sometimes find themselves endeavouring to read between the lines of the supplied blurbs in election booklets and other candidate statements.

There are, though, no difficulties on that score with one mayoral candidate in Nelson. He wrote in the official censored version: "Supporters will expletive love me. Expletive self-righteous expletive won’t. Ok!"