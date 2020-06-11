Time to party

Forsyth Barr Stadium will play host to the Highlanders in the return of live sport to New Zealand on Saturday. Photos: Peter McIntosh

This might well be the most anticipated Highlanders game since that chap Brown had a party at Carisbrook in 1999, or at least since Ben Smith and company headed off to Wellington for the 2015 Super Rugby final.

Will the pre-game attention on the first major event in New Zealand — and first rugby game in the world — to be played free of Covid-19 gathering restrictions translate into a sellout crowd?

We trust it does not sound too disrespectful to the Highlanders players, most of whom (Aaron Smith aside) are in the fledgling stages of their careers, to say it is not necessarily the star power on the field that will get the fans through the gates of Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Nor is it the compelling nature of the new-look Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, which is a perfectly fine concept but, having been hurriedly rejigged due to the pandemic, lacks any history or compelling storylines or importance beyond a single season, that will get the nation’s eyes turned on Dunedin and the residents of the South punching their tickets.

No, it is very much the feeling that this is an event of broader importance that might lead to bulging stands of fans enjoying their first real, and almost risk-free, opportunity to gather in public.

This is as much a symbolic occasion as a sporting one.

Since March 26, New Zealanders — a team of five million, working together as one like a giant scrum — have been forced to set aside such ‘‘trivial’’ occasions as rugby games and music concerts in order to play their role in stamping out Covid-19.

They embraced the new concept of the ‘‘bubble’’ — thankfully, after some early confusion, its laws were easier to understand than rugby’s breakdown — and while their bubbles expanded with each drop in alert level, this is a chance to be part of the biggest bubble yet.

This isn’t really a Highlanders game. This isn’t really even a sporting event.

This is a chance to scream from the heights of the North Stand that we can be together once more, to celebrate the return of ‘‘normal’’ life, even though its parameters have been altered.

Whether the Highlanders win or lose, this is a time to party.

Our sympathies are moderately with the Highlanders and stadium operator DVML, both of which have had to prepare for this occasion on very short notice, and rely on match-day income to boost the coffers.

In saying that, was this not an opportunity to think outside the square a little? To really embrace the feeling that the world — with all due respect to Vietnamese football and Taiwanese baseball and anything else that has already welcomed in crowds — is watching?

Perhaps it genuinely wasn’t possible, but imagine the uptake had all ticket prices been chopped in half. That would have created some sort of party.

Black lives matter

Mass protests do not always yield change, but they do have a tendency to illuminate the right side of history. There are few people around now who would argue that the hundreds of thousands that took to the streets in 2003 over the Iraq War had called it wrong.

The more than half a million who have marched against Brexit on more than one occasion are also highly likely to find themselves entirely vindicated in the not too distant future. The scale of the Black Lives Matter protests that have spread all around the world from their gruesome beginnings on the pavement outside a Minneapolis deli reveal the depth of the problem, and the UK is no exception.

Black British people are not killed at the hands of the police in anything like the same truly horrifying numbers year on year, as in the US — though that number need be no higher than one to be a stain on a civilised country. But black people in Britain are still twice as likely as white people to die in police custody and no UK officer has ever faced any kind of prosecution over such a death. The same is by no means true in the US.

The scenes of protest in London, and across the world, over the weekend should make it clear to see that systemic racial injustice will be tolerated no longer. Not just by the direct victims of such injustice, but by everybody. African Americans make up 12% of the US population, some 40 million people. In Washington DC, 46% of the population is black. In the UK, black people make up only 3% of the population. But what has become clearer in this latest wave of Black Lives Matter protests, and nowhere more so than in the UK, is that the cause has been taken up on a scale that far exceeds the limitations of demographics, which might have once been an excuse to evade action.

The pictures on our TV screens should make it clear to any politician that real change is required, and urgently.