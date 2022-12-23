Time for sunbed ban

The sunbed is dead. Long live the skin.

That pronouncement has not yet been made over commercial sunbeds in New Zealand, although our cousins across the Ditch banned them in 2015. Both countries have high rates of melanoma, but New Zealand tops the world in deaths from the disease per head of population at about 350 a year.

Some users of these cancer chambers may still be under the impression tanning this way is better than the much-maligned old practice of slathering yourself in suntanning oil and basting in the sun (if we should be lucky enough to see it). It is amazing how the idea any tanning is healthy persists when we have been told for years it is evidence of DNA injury to your skin. The tan is the skin’s attempt to prevent further injury by producing melanin, which results in the darkening of the skin.

The Ministry of Health-Manatu Hauora says using a sunbed is never recommended. They are not a safe way to tan or boost your vitamin D.

They expose users to higher levels of dangerous ultraviolet (UV) radiation than the sun, increasing the risk of melanoma and other cancers. You are also more at risk of developing skin cancer the more often you use sunbeds, and the younger you start using them.

Those especially at risk are those with pale skin which does not tan easily, or with lots of freckles and moles, those who have had skin cancer before and those under 18. Anyone under the age of 30 has an increased cancer risk.

It is difficult to understand then why they are still allowed.

(The New Zealand Dermatological Society says sunbeds can be used for phototherapy, exposing the body to UV radiation to treat some skin conditions. However, it says these treatments should be conducted under medical supervision.)

Consumer NZ, which has been calling for a ban on commercial sunbeds for years, says people who use a sunbed have a 20% greater risk of melanoma than people who have never used one.

Since January 2017 commercial sunbed operators have not been allowed to offer sunbed sessions to under-18s.

In Consumer’s most recent mystery shopper operation, visiting 20 commercial sunbed businesses in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, no under-age prospective tanners were allowed entry. This was an improvement on its previous sting operation, when six of 20 operators allowed under-age shoppers to have a sunbed session.

That might have been good news, but what was concerning was that many of the operators visited were not following the voluntary sunbed standards. Skin assessments are used to determine skin type and the standards recommend people classified as having fair skin that burns readily or never tans should not use sunbeds. According to the standards, others who should be turned away are those sunburnt several times in childhood, have numerous moles, have been treated for skin cancer or are taking certain medications.

At seven out of 19 places the fair-skinned shoppers were not turned away, and in some cases the establishments reassessed the skin to give it a rating which would allow tanning to take place.

The voluntary standards do not seem to be achieving what was hoped.

When the issue was last before the government in 2015, Labour, New Zealand First and the Green Party argued for a total ban on commercial sunbeds.

However, the National-led government considered protecting those under 18 was sufficient and allowed adults to make informed decisions.

In an unfortunate comparison, the then health minister Jonathan Coleman suggested the situation was similar to legislation on the sale and use of alcohol, where people at 18 were considered capable of making their own choices.

A much stronger preventive approach to skin cancer is overdue and banning sunbeds could form part of that. Perhaps, in election year, those political parties who previously favoured a ban could renew their enthusiasm for it.