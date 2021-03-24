Transtasman bubble impatience

The Prime Minister’s pre-announcement announcement this week about the so-called transtasman bubble has prompted predictable responses.

Jacinda Ardern

The tourism industry which has been champing at the bit for months for opening of the border to our Aussie cousins has been increasingly expressing its impatience with the one-way bubble allowing us to visit Australia but requiring returnees to enter managed isolation.

This impatience for quarantine-free travel both ways has ramped up in recent weeks, National Party leader Judith Collins raising the hyperbole level with her claim that if Ms Ardern did not hurry up with putting it in place she would "end up with the death of Queenstown on her".

Families desperate to visit loved ones in Australia or have them visit here without joining the quarantine queue will also be understandably exasperated with Ms Ardern’s news this week she will be making an announcement about the bubble on April 6.

Ms Ardern’s non-announcement did little to appease those desperate for a start date and seemed more designed to damp down political noise about the slowness of bubble progress than anything meaningful.

If, as has been predicted by some commentators, the bubble would not come into being before the end of April, those hoping for an Australian break in the school holidays will miss out.

Barring a massive outbreak of Covid-19 on either side of the Tasman in the next few weeks, it seems the bubble will come, but we wonder if its impact on tourism will be as great as hoped for. Is it possible high numbers of domestic tourists who might have spent their money here will hop on planes for Australia, effectively cancelling out the benefit of incoming visitors?

It is difficult at this distance from the intercountry negotiations to determine whether we could or should have moved faster on this.

It is particularly complex when our Government must deal with the idiosyncrasies that inevitably arise in the Australian system with its state governments, each have their own view of the situation. Other aspects of the deal which must be spot-on include testing on either side of the Ditch, how contact tracing will work, visa issues, where people might go if they are trapped in either country in the event of a Covid-19 community outbreak, and the decision-making of both countries around further extensions of the safe travel zone to other countries.

Travellers also need to recognise the risks. It seems they will not be able to get insurance cover for the possible accommodation cost of being stranded in Australia in the event of an outbreak, and the Government will not come to their rescue, either.

In the clamour for the bubble, we do not hear much from those New Zealanders, vulnerable in a Covid-19 outbreak, who may feel nervous about any move to open our borders in this way. They may be applauding the slowness of progress.

Planning for the bubble in the weeks ahead should also involve considering epidemiologist Prof Michael Baker’s view that once the bubble is operating, the number of places in our isolation facilities might need to be reduced rather than all freed up for travellers from countries with high Covid-19 numbers. An influx from these countries could increase the risk of border failures and outbreaks.

The news, on the same day as the Prime Minister’s pre- announcement announcement, that an asymptomatic managed isolation worker had tested positive for Covid-19, drew attention again to the ongoing risks for these workers and the never-ending need for vigilance.

The bubble, when it happens, must be as safe as it can be in the prevailing circumstances. Plans must be fleet-footed enough to change direction quickly as needed and also have the stamina to safely reach the finish line in this gruelling endurance race.