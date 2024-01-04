Trump Cards

Almost three years on from the shocking storming of the Capitol building in Washington DC, United States politics seems crazier than ever.

Any hope Donald Trump might have quietly folded his tent by now and booked into a home for the bewildered is as fantastic as any of the former president’s views on almost anything you care to name.

The Donald is up to his carefully coiffured eyebrows in serous lawsuits covering everything from his business dealings to his treatment of official documents, attempts to meddle with election results and what part he played in the events of January 6. However, so far that does not seem to have seriously dented his popularity or affected his plans to run again for president this year.

The true believers, of course, see any charges against him as part of an evil conspiracy to rid the world of his greatness.

Even if he was convicted, he could still run for the presidency. As the New York Times reports, there are few eligibility requirements for presidents and no limitations based on character or criminal record. Some states prevent convicted criminals running for state or local offices, but such laws do not apply to federal positions.

It is possible, however, he could run for president from behind bars but not be allowed to vote.

He is registered to vote in Florida, where he would be disenfranchised if convicted of a felony unless he had completed his full sentence and paid all fines, which seems unlikely given these cases are still chugging their way through the courts.

What would happen should he be elected while imprisoned is unclear.

The constitution is silent on eligibility in such circumstances. Its writers would not have anticipated such a bizarre situation.

One option would be that he could try to pardon himself, but that could not apply to any State convictions, and it seems likely the matter would end up before the Supreme Court.

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Although US voters will vote in the 60th presidential election on November 5, it will be months before the candidates will be decided.

Both Republican Mr Trump and incumbent Democrat Joe Biden have announced they are running, and they will have to come out ahead of any other hopefuls in the primary nominating contests beginning this month.

The primaries allow voters to have their say on which presidential candidate should ultimately be chosen by the two major parties, but they vary from state to state.

Some states run closed primaries where voters may only cast their ballot for the party to which they are affiliated. Others run open primaries where participants can vote regardless of party affiliation. Nine states hold caucuses where party members are invited to meet and vote in person.

Delegates at the national party conventions will formally nominate presidential and vice-presidential candidates — in mid-July for the Republicans and a month later for the Democratic Party.

Staying the distance as a voter is not for the faint-hearted and we wonder if the complexity of the system and the drawn-out nature of the various contests result in voter fatigue.

Adding to the drama this time is the decision by both Colorado and Maine to bar Mr Trump from the primary ballot in those states because of his involvement in insurrection after the 2020 election. Other states considering similar action will be watching the outcome of his appeal to the US Supreme Court on the Colorado case.

At the last presidential election in 2020, turnout was about 66% of eligible voters, a record for this century. Compare that with New Zealanders’ 78.2% in our General Election last year.

It would be foolish to predict the outcome of the presidential race at this distance, but sadly easier to anticipate disinformation and tumult will feature in the campaign.

A new poll suggesting more than a third of US adults still believe Joe Biden’s election was not legitimate has not been an inspiring start to the New Year.