Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
13
|
7
Wednesday,
Wed,
3
November
Nov
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Editorial
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Trust me, I’m a scientist
When the chips are down, who can you really trust?
Tough Covid calls every other day
Tough Covid calls every other day
The times of reckoning continue as Covid advances. Community case numbers reached a record 162 yesterday.
In-depth ACC review needed
In-depth ACC review needed
The hastily announced independent review into the management of Accident Compensation Corporation data and client information needs to do much more than skim the surface of the organisation’s culture.
The Govt’s next big experiment
The Govt’s next big experiment
During a week with no shortage of major news, another Government behemoth quietly slipped out of the shipyards and headed out to sea, largely below the radar.
Three Waters: So much for local democracy
Three Waters: So much for local democracy
There are major problems with “Three Waters” in New Zealand. No doubt about it.
High holiday toll, again
High holiday toll, again
Another holiday weekend, another horrific road toll.
Time for some deep breaths
Time for some deep breaths
Once upon a time there was a small country at the bottom of the world. It was the envy of those living in lots of bigger countries.
Young Citizens’ League promoted
Young Citizens’ League promoted
The Anglican Diocesan Synod was waited on at 8 o’clock last night by Mr E.C. Cutten SM, Dr C.E. Maguire (medical superintendent, Auckland Hospital) and Mr Horace Stebbing, three of the gentleman...
Circumstances conspire to benefit NZ
Circumstances conspire to benefit NZ
New Zealand can be well pleased with the trade deal in principle with the United Kingdom, announced last week.
MIQ inquiry welcome
MIQ inquiry welcome
Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier’s decision to investigate the administration of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system is welcome, but for many stranded New Zealanders it may be...
Will traffic lights work for Sth Island?
Will traffic lights work for Sth Island?
The road map is on the seat next to you. The toolbox is tucked in the boot next to the picnic hamper. And now — isn’t it just typical? — some traffic lights have appeared on the horizon.
City Council team tickets
City Council team tickets
It seems bizarre at first glance. Why would two of the initial three “Team Dunedin” members stand against each other for the city mayoralty?
Calling time on abuse
Calling time on abuse
It seems barely a day goes by without news of workers being abused by customers in one area or another.
The greening of the new Dunedin
The greening of the new Dunedin
Who would ever want to live in a concrete jungle, cramped and cowed by multi-storey monoliths on every side? A proper jungle would actually be far more appealing.
Super Saturday’s clear message
Super Saturday’s clear message
The dust has settled on Super Saturday, but was the Government’s much-hyped vaccination drive a success?
MMP set to stay
MMP set to stay
At times when controversy has struck the mixed member proportional (MMP) voting system in New Zealand during the last 25 years, a common refrain has been "who voted for this anyway?"
It’s all blooming great here
It’s all blooming great here
Dunedin, if anyone needs reminding, sits in the embrace of outstanding natural beauty.
Vaccination: now is the time
Vaccination: now is the time
Thorny conversations are certain to happen at family gatherings this Christmas.
Vaccination mandate pressure
Vaccination mandate pressure
Now the Government has announced Covid-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for many health and education workers, the pressure is on from private employers who want to...
Bringing on back the good times
Bringing on back the good times
Despite amazing advances in technology over recent decades which have brought the world to our pockets, there are still some things we cannot achieve.
Read more