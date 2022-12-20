Uniting a nation and the world?

Exhilaration, excitement, elation and exaltation. The Football World Cup final yesterday delivered the drama of dreams.

Argentina, it seemed, was destined to clasp the trophy and deliver the crowning glory for its veteran megastar, Lionel Messi.

A country beset with decades of tribulations ached with desperation for its gladiators to triumph.

But the theatre that is sport at its ultimate appeared to have other ideas.

Scene one: The Argentinians are 2-0 up and success is imminent. Scene two: A French goal penalty from nowhere and a second late goal. The outcome is perilous. Scene three: Extra time and another goal, before an almost last-minute rejoinder from Les Bleus.

Denouement: The penalty shootout. Messi’s team is glorious and victorious.

Argentina is in rapture. Football presented what many are describing as the greatest final in maybe the greatest Fifa tournament.

Sport, and in particular football – with its skills, spectacle, personalities, complexities and unknown outcomes – can be an impossible act to follow.

Surrounded by his team mates, Lionel Messi lifts the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

There was Messi (35), pack leader, the battered bull fighting off the dazzling young pretender Kylian Mbappe. The 24-year-old, the usurper, hunted consecutive world cups for himself and France. For a slice of time, his three goals appeared to have done the trick.

These men are as well-known as the most popular A-list Hollywood actors and better recognised than just about every world leader.

Fading Ronaldo, from Portugal, by February 2021, became the first person to pass 500 million followers across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Football itself is the most popular game by the length of a long goal kick. It is played and followed from Timbuktu to Bhutan, from Reykjavik to Invercargill.

An estimated 1.5 billion people might have watched the match yesterday.

Sadly, both Fifa and Qatar, exemplify a corrupt and imperfect world, a Messi world so to speak.

A phenomenal event takes place not because of their faults but despite them.

Nevertheless, for all the manifest failings, the tournament represents a coming together of people and nations across the world. Nothing else is shared in anything like the same way or on a similar scale, even the Olympics.

Somehow, watching men kick and head a ball offers temporary relief and distraction from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, from climate change and from the various woes and worries that beset us. At the same time, it unites — even if fleetingly — the likes of Argentina and France across race, culture, age, religion and class. Fifa’s pervasive corruption and questions about Qatar as the host led to a troubled lead-up and ongoing doubts.

The death of perhaps 6000 migrant workers in the building of stadiums and infrastructure prompted damming criticism.

The emirate’s attitudes to LGBTI+ issues mocked Fifa’s inclusive claims.

As predicted, the world averted its gaze once the games kicked off and followers focused on the feast of football.

Morocco as the first African and first Arab nation to the semifinals was the feel-good story.

The joy on the streets of Rabat and Casablanca was wondrous.

Another to make it to the last four, Croatia, with a population of less than four million, was the plucky team that could.

The upsets, including Argentina’s 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its first pool match, and a format which gave just about every contest tension and meaning culminated in yesterday’s astonishing final.

Two titans of football, each with their luminary, played on the globe’s greatest stage.

The curtain has come down on World Cup 2022 and, together, we can but applaud the performances.