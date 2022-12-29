Unity needed on new hospital cuts

If last week’s announcement about the Dunedin Hospital rebuild was an early Christmas present, its recipients would have been trying to flog it off on Trade Me before the Christmas turkey was out of the oven.

The Christmas present notion came in a statement issued by Mayor Jules Radich welcoming the Government’s announcement of a further $110 million in funding for the new hospital.

Mr Radich said the announcement, coupled with savings of $90 million identified through design changes, meant escalating costs had been addressed and the project could now progress with confidence.

"It’s a bit of an early Christmas present for us all," his statement said.

What his statement did not spell out was that the Christmas present included cutting the number of beds, operating theatres and MRI scanners, and putting off the installation of a PET CT scanner.

A pavilion building and the link bridge between inpatients’ and outpatients’ buildings was also scrapped.

In what is becoming a familiar pattern, Mr Radich has said his initial response was "just something he said in a rush" (never mind that his Christmas present statement was still up on the Dunedin City Council website when we last checked) and now he recognised pushing back against the cuts was needed.

He has now written to Health Minister Andrew Little warning of public protest over the cuts.

He said he was never happy with the cuts but believed the decision was a fait accompli.

Anyone who has been following our reporting of this issue would not be surprised to learn of cuts, and the fact that they are not as bad as had been predicted suggests there has been much hard talking beyond the public gaze.

The silly season timing of the cuts announcement by the Government, and its attempt to dress it up as positive, can only be seen as cynical.

Budget blowouts on big projects such as this are not unusual and no doubt exacerbated by the current inflationary economic climate.

It is understandable the Government wants to be careful the hospital spend does not get out of control, given it is now expected to cost $1.58 billion.

However, there is a difference between sensible cost control and cuts which are short-sighted, and there is considerable concern the changes fall into the latter category.

It was a tortuous process to get the detailed business case signed off by the Government and to be departing from it already is a slap in the face to those who were involved in that and its inevitable horse-trading.

Uncertainty about this project will be doing nothing for the morale of hard-working Dunedin Hospital staff who have been limping along with outmoded facilities for far too long.

Nor will it help attract more medical professionals to the area.

We agree with National list MP Michael Woodhouse the idea of creating shells for some facilities which would be later fitted out is likely to be counterproductive in terms of cost savings and could leave the hospital with spaces which might never be developed.

Mr Woodhouse, who as chief executive of Dunedin’s Mercy Hospital oversaw a major development there, has also called for Te Whatu Ora to get on with signing up a lead contractor so the final cost is known rather than a matter of speculation.

However, he is not able to commit National to reversing the cuts should it be in government after next year’s election.

Whatever happens next, it is shaping up as the election issue in the South.

Both Labour and National will remember all too well southerners’ ability to take to the streets and pile on the political pressure as they did in the campaign 12 years ago to retain neurosurgery capacity at Dunedin Hospital.

Mr Radich, heading a council united on the issue, now has the opportunity to show some real leadership on this.