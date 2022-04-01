Unsafe state care

The contrasting response on social media and elsewhere to two news stories involving violence this week could make an interesting research topic.

It is possible many of those who leapt publicly to condemnation or other commentary about that sensational Hollywood slap heard nothing about the other story.

It was not captured on video and beamed to the world from an occasion where people competing for awards wore posh frocks and fancy suits.

In many instances, no doubt slapping or worse was involved, but we did not see or hear it.

There were no prizes, and it is not hard to imagine that it was ugly.

Many might have found it difficult to discover the details.

They were in the latest annual report on the Safety of Children in Care on the Oranga Tamariki website, but it is not easy to find and does not feature in the news section.

Maybe that is because it is not good news.

What the report, which covers the 2020-21 year, shows is that 8% of the children under 18 in state care were harmed that year.

That is 486 babies, children or teenagers.

The figures are the worst since OT began reporting them publicly in 2018.

While increased awareness and better systems for identifying harm are commendable and may account for some of the increase, the numbers are still shocking. Physical harm, often resulting from "discipline", was the most prevalent, affecting 289 children (some serious enough to cause bruises or welts), while 183 suffered emotional harm, 77 sexual harm and 34 children were subjected to instances of neglect.

Some harms were repeated. (The neglect instances were mostly situations where children still under care had been returned to the family home, and included exposure to drug and alcohol use, being left home alone or unsafely, and failure to meet basic needs such as providing food.)

Most of the harm occurred where the children had been placed — in a home with another family member, a non-family home, or a youth residence.

Harm outside the placement happened in a minority of cases.

Another depressing report is that from the Independent Children’s Monitor looking at compliance with national care standards for the year to June 2021.

It found OT’s self-monitoring was poor and it was impossible to tell if it was on target. We are assured progress is being made to turn this beleaguered organisation around, but it is not fast enough or comprehensive enough yet to silence the critics.

And another thing

Many will remain baffled about retiring Labour member of Parliament Louisa Walls’ failure to make the cut as a minister.

To those looking on from outside it was odd to hear the former national netballer and rugby representative was not regarded as a team player within her own party.

Louisa Wall

Perhaps collaboration outside party confines was not seen as cool and maybe she did not toe the party line enough.

Who knows, but it is clear she was able to use the Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) system to passionately and bravely advocate for contentious issues and to reach across the aisle to take people with her.

This was most evident with the success of her Member’s Bills on same-sex marriage and safe zones around abortion centres. Many will be grateful for her commitment to such reforms.

The tenacity required in the face of considerable opprobrium from those with opposing views should not be underestimated. It is understandable after 14 years, and with the unseemly selection stoush in her former seat of Manuwera at the last election, she feels it is time to move on. However, we do not expect we have heard the last from the indomitable Ms Walls as she vows to continue to be involved in issues she is passionate about — indigenous rights, human rights, equality, the rights of women and the LGBTQI+ community.