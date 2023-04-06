The ups, the downs, and the hilly bits

It is not often that a politician can claim almost the whole country is united behind them, but two moments when something close to that happened will be Jacinda Ardern’s legacy.

On March 15 2019, and in the days afterwards, Ms Ardern found the right words and made the right gestures to embody New Zealand’s revulsion at what had happened in two Christchurch mosques and our rejection of the ideology which had driven a murderous attack which claimed 51 innocent lives.

And in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, when New Zealanders faced a new and as yet little understood threat to our health and wellbeing, Ms Ardern again led from the front and — at least for a little while — was able to soothe fears and rally people to feel that they were part of a national fight against the virus.

Yesterday, three months after her shock announcement that she was resigning as Prime Minister and as an MP, Ms Ardern gave her final speech to Parliament.

Unity is fleeting and in the past couple of years Ms Ardern has moved from being someone who brought New Zealanders together to someone who has polarised people.

Understandably tiring of the vitriol flung at her by a vocal minority, and sensing that the ceaseless clamouring of extremists was eating into the centrist support which her beloved Labour Party would need to retain the Treasury benches in this year’s election, Ms Ardern quit while she felt that she was still ahead.

Her feelings yesterday must have been mixed. On the neighbouring bench sat her replacement, Chris Hipkins, who has been pragmatically dismantling her policy priorities as fast as he can with the aid of her soon to be former colleagues, while opposite sat many of her most vociferous critics.

Whatever one’s feelings about Ms Ardern, few would argue that she is not a gifted public speaker and her valedictory was a bravura performance.

She told plenty of jokes, she shared plenty of tears, and she gave an at times almost painful insight into just how relentless and punishing her time on the ninth floor has been.

The focus of her valedictory, as was much of her time in office, was on climate change — which she begged her fellow MPs to take the politics out of — child poverty and inequality.

Jacinda Ardern on the steps of Parliament after being named leader of the Labour Party in 2017. Photo: NZ Herald

Parliament, she said, really was a place where you could make a difference. None of it was easy though: there were ups and downs and she expressed thanks that her governments had tackled "the hilly bits".

Ms Ardern mourned the loss of robust debate and despaired that she could not retrieve people lost down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and misinformation.

"Debate is critical to a healthy democracy. But conspiracy is its nemesis."

For one, and the majority would agree with Ms Ardern, she was eternally grateful for science and its contribution to the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders.

No-one knows how many would have died from Covid-19 or its complications had Ms Ardern not taken the steps that she did. But nor did we have to try to find out the same harrowing way that so many other countries did what that terrible toll could be.

As she said, the Government did not always get it right, Ms Ardern did not always get it right, but she and her team never stopped trying to do the right thing — which is surely all that we can ask of and expect from our elected representatives and public servants.

Ms Ardern’s final message was a hopeful one: that you can be anxious, sensitive, kind and wear your heart on your sleeve, be a mother, an ex-Mormon, a nerd, a crier, a hugger and still be a leader.

Yes you can, and yes Ms Ardern was.

And with that, the Ardern chapter closed and Parliament returned its attention to Waitaki National MP Jacqui Dean’s Increased Penalties for Breach of Biosecurity Members Bill.

History will no doubt have much to say about Jacinda Ardern’s time as prime minister, but few of her predecessors led the country through such turbulent times.

Perhaps it might be too much to ask, but perhaps the country can unite once more to thank her for her service and wish her a happy retirement from politics.