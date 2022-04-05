Vaccine mandates: they are us?

Today marks the closing of an unfortunate chapter in this country’s history — the end of the widespread mandatory vaccine mandates.

At least for now, gyms, events, bars, restaurants, places of worship and many occupations can be open to the unvaccinated.

Whether we wish to acknowledge it or not, the mandates created an ‘‘us and them’’. It divided society, friends, communities, and families. Some of these divisions are irreparable.

Nothwithstanding that the mandates, on balance, were necessary to save many lives, they have taken their toll. The mandates were the lesser evil, so to speak.

Without them, New Zealand would never have reached impressive and necessary vaccination levels. The continued sluggish update of invaluable booster shots and the low rates of vaccination in 5- to 11-year-olds are evidence of that.

The mandates were especially important to help protect the elderly and the immune-compromised. They could also prove a key in ameliorating what could be a long-running individual and health-system disaster because of “long covid”.

The inoculations were not strictly compulsory — as they were in some countries — and essential services were open to all. But it is fair to recognise the impositions were such that it made life more difficult and more isolating.

Some rejecting vaccinations were forced to give up jobs or careers. Others must have felt their “pariah” status. No wonder they tended to band together in their “persecution”, their lack of “freedom”.

Few should doubt the sincerity of many, including a majority of those present at the Parliament grounds protest, however misguided and misled they were.

Accepting this “fact”, can play a small part in the healing of society.

Not that this is going to be easy from either side of the division. The battlers for “freedom” seemed to the mainstream as selfish and indulgent, exposing innocent people to a higher risk of sickness and even death.

The conspiracy theories are plain wacky or worse and cannot be disguised as anything else. The behaviour of some of the protesters and some of those feeding the discontent was appalling.

It is, as well, so difficult to understand how that tiny minority of doctors, nurses and midwives could reject the science on which medicine stands. Do we want these health workers practising, and — as we see it — potentially putting patients and mothers-to-be at risk?

And do we want teachers coaching our children in science when they do not even seem to understand or accept its basics?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced that the country will remain in Red for now. The decision seems reasonable given the continuing impact of Omicron.

But, while she was exceptional with her “they are us” comments after the Christchurch mosque massacres, she can be questioned on her protest remarks.

At least she did not describe protesters as a “river of filth” and “ferals” as Cabinet Minister Michael Wood did. But, because of the undoubted foreign influences, she did say protesters were not “us” and the protest had “not felt like New Zealand”.

But most anti-mandate New Zealanders are “us”. They are from all around this country and they — as was apparent — have all sorts of grievances.

A good portion feels excluded from establishment standpoints, — the classic Trump “deplorables” or the Brexit “racists”. The mandates have reinforced their alienation.

While difficult for everyone, both sides of the divide should consciously try to avoid “othering” through name calling or contempt.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt has recognised that the anti-mandate movement includes all sorts of people.

But, while denouncing violent actions and the misogyny and antisemitism present at “Camp Freedom”, he said many had genuine questions. They shouldn’t be insulted, ignored or called extremists or terrorists.

Such responses are, in fact, a formula that will accentuate the “us” and “them”, and actually lead to more division and even more extremism.