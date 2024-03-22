Vaping regulation sweet spot

New Zealand and the world were naïve when commercial vaping emerged about 15 years ago.

Some anti-smoking groups were especially myopic in their promotion of what was seen as an effective and relatively safe alternative to tobacco cigarettes. It has been hard for them to shift once they embraced this position.

While electronic cigarettes and vaping are likely much less toxic than their smoking cousin, the harm they are causing and could cause is proving worse than first predicted.

They have swept through the youth market causing serious addiction, including in primary schools.

They are proving to be a gateway to nicotine products. Vaping emerged commercially in China in the early 2000s, spreading to the United States in 2007 and rapidly elsewhere.

There is still much to be learnt about the effects of the cocktail of chemicals sucked into the lungs, but the results have been disturbing so far.

Stricter controls should have been in place early on, and that is not just with the benefit of hindsight. There were warnings.

The horses have well and truly bolted, and best efforts are now to corral them as much as possible.

Labour moved in the middle of last year, with changes to take effect yesterday, and National announced further steps this week.

Labour’s changes were too little too late. The coatliton’s are similar, although the tightening of enforcement of sales to minors is welcome.

The banning of disposable vapes was to take place and has been clarified by National.

This is long overdue and will, hopefully, make a dent in the mounting and horrendous waste issue. Vapes are present in their millions and contain hazardous substances.

The ban also discourages use by removing the cheapest products, those most easily bought with just a little pocket money.

The maximum fine for retailers found selling vapes or other regulated products to under-18s will increase from $10,000 to $100,000.

The penalty for infringement offences will rise from $500 to $1000 for individuals and to $2000 for businesses. More important than the severity of fines will be enforcement.

Extraordinarily and appallingly, there has only been one prosecution for underage selling in the past four years.

Rules without execution are usually not worth the effort of even writing them up. So it is with vapes.

Control purchase operations, where underage shoppers buy products, have made dairies on cigarette sales and supermarkets and liquor outlets much more attentive and compliant.

The same rigour needs to be applied to online sales rules. A recent Fair Go investigation found gross failings.

Online selling will remain especially difficult to control. Of course, older siblings and "friends" will also continue to buy vapes and cigarettes for those underage.

Limiting flavours that appeal to the young is a positive development, as will be restrictions on shop-front displays. Vape shops should also not be near schools and there are good arguments to restrict their numbers. Taxes made a difference in tobacco costs dissuading consumption. Britain has recently increased taxes on vaping products. New Zealand could do the same.

Because the chance for near prohibition was lost, the aim should be to crank up measures to further discourage vaping, especially among the young.

The search is for the sweet spot with what remains a legal product, but which does not attract a serious black market.

The Australian experience is salutary. The harshest rules in the world were introduced on January 1.

Vaping is, basically, only legal on prescription for smoking cessation.

However, the tobacco and vaping black markets have been attracting criminal elements.

More than 40 shops selling illicit tobacco and vapes in Victoria have been firebombed in the last six months.

An article from Deakin University researchers reported the illicit vape market in the state has been estimated as worth $A500 million a year.

Unfortunately, it is too late to ban vapes in this country. The best we can do is everything possible to discourage use.