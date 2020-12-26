Vigilance needed on abuse in care

Questions remain about how many people may have suffered abuse in state and faith-based care between 1950 and 2019 despite the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care’s attempt to address this issue.

This month, the commission released its interim report in which it estimates up to 250,000 children, young people and vulnerable adults were abused.

Most commonly, the abuse outlined to the inquiry by survivors was physical or sexual, but other accounts included electro-shock therapy used as punishment, unjustified solitary confinement, strip searches, verbal and racist abuse.

It estimated the cost of the abuse and neglect to an individual over a lifetime was $857,000, meaning the cost to society is about a whopping $217billion.

The inquiry’s task of estimating the numbers abused has been hampered by the lack of any comprehensive count of people in the various settings which can range from brief times in police cells to institutional and community-based care where people might spend entire lives, and faith-based care which extends beyond organised religion.

Records have been poor or non-existent, lost or destroyed. The inquiry found it was particularly difficult to get specific information about Maori, Pasifika, and disabled people in care.

The unreliability of the data has been controversial with suggestions the numbers are too high because some people who entered a variety of settings may have been counted multiple times while others consider the 250,000 figure is too low.

Regardless of what the truth of that is, and we wonder how close the inquiry is going to get to that, there can be no denying thousands of people were subjected to appalling treatment at the hands of those who were supposed to be caring for them.

And, when those brave enough complained, they might be punished for reporting or placed back in abusive families or settings afterwards.

Anyone following the media coverage of abuse in care in recent years sadly will not be surprised the inquiry heard about active attempts to cover up the abuse. Also, the treatment of those who made it as far as court cases found the Crown vigorously defended claims and were "overly focused on the financial implications to the state" rather than providing satisfactory compensation.

Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins got it right when he said the hurt and anguish that has been caused in our history is inexcusable. One of the reports making up the interim report summarises the harrowing stories from 50 victims’ experiences.

Mr Hipkins pointed out there had been changes to state care since the turn of the century including much improved vetting, training and oversight of staff and caregivers.

The Government is already working on options for a centralised claims process and considering reforms as to how the statute of limitations, which sets a time limit for claims, might be applied to historic abuse claims.

The interim report did not include recommendations, although curiously a section on the inquiry’s "journey" on its website says it would provide interim findings and recommendations. It did come up with 11 principles of effective redress which cover such things as genuine apologies, an independent process, the setting of a reasonable threshold for proving abuse or describing harm, timeliness, fairness, and consistency.

Its final report with recommendations which will go to the Governor-General is still two years away.

That must seem an eternity to those still suffering from the aftermath of abuse and we hope nobody in government or faith-based organisations will treat that as an excuse to do nothing in the meantime to prevent any further abuse.

As the Assistant Maori Commissioner for Children Glenis Philip-Barbara said, it would be a mistake to think that what happened in the past is not still happening.