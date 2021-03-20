Vile Australian deportee policy

New Zealanders are rightfully outraged about Australia’s deportation of New Zealand-born residents.

Few would disagree that genuine New Zealanders who live in Australia and commit serious crimes forfeit their rights to stay.

Even if not jailed, offenders can face deportation despite hardship to individuals and families. Such policies are commonplace, including in New Zealand.

Recently reported, for example, has been an unsuccessful appeal on humanitarian grounds from a Cromwell family. The father was convicted of a food-parcel scam. Consequences for foreign nationals for breaking the law are serious, as they should be.

Australia’s policy, however, is vile and cruel. It reflects badly on Australian politicians and Australians. It shows a lack of compassion and human decency.

It is as if Australia is playing out part of its early European history as a penal colony, this time as perpetrator rather than victim.

Those who found themselves transported from England in the 19th century were likely to have been convicted. Usually, though, being cut off from family and sent to the other side of the world was grossly disproportionate.

Mothers and fathers are again being separated from their children, and their own parents, and sent across an ocean never to return. Many have few connections or little support in New Zealand.

Those deported automatically had to have been sentenced to at least a year in jail. Then this was softened to having been liable for up to two years in jail. Then came the infamous character test; no conviction required.

Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton last week infamously called the process putting out the trash. Appallingly, a media crew had earlier been given tarmac access to confront deportees.

Mr Dutton could thus revel in his role as protector from crime, playing on fear, racism (60% of the deportees are Maori and 20% Pasifika) and New Zealand bashing.

Ironically, thanks in part to the ongoing brain drain, New Zealanders living in Australia have a considerably higher average medium wage than Australian-born men and women.

Some of the deportees are hardcore criminals. Some will have lived lives of crime and in criminal gangs, and there are a few rapists, murderers and paedophiles.

Of course, Australia wants rid of them given the chance.

But it is often not so simple. The majority are not in those categories, and so many stories are so sad.

The ‘‘trash’’ are all sorts of human beings. They are mostly raised in Australia and have already paid the penalty for their crimes.

Many have also since experienced trauma of mistreatment in detention centres, another blot on Australia’s tattered escutcheon.

Surely, some compassion, some kindness, some heart should be shown.

Similarly, Australia left New Zealand holding the babies, so to speak, when it revoked the citizenship of a Jihadi bride. The woman had lived in Australia since the age of 3 and travelled to Syria on her Australian passport.

Australia also has a brutal history on boat people refugees and remote detention centres. Former prime minister John Howard famously won the 2001 election (the Tampa affair) by appealing to Australian fears of being swamped by refugees.

In this arena, nevertheless, it is all too easy for New Zealand to take the moral high ground being protected by an ocean moat.

To be fair, Australia has generally done well on accepting refugees under planned resettlement programmes.

Australia also has some justification in resenting the way New Zealand has been used by many migrants as a back door.

Between the toughening of Australia’s deportee policy in 2015 through to 2019, about 1900 deportees were flown across the Ditch. About a third of these have been convicted subsequently of at least one offence in New Zealand.

It has hardly been a fresh start for many. No doubt, there would always have been problems.

But treating people like trash and leaving families in tatters has repercussions.

Australia will retain its popular policy. But New Zealand and New Zealanders should still express disappointment and outrage.