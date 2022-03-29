A walk on the mild and the wild side

Could this be the year when a Catlins coastal walk finally gets some legs?

While the idea is at an early stage, it has strong potential.

Out-of-the-way Tuatapere puts its name on the map as the base for the ever more popular Hump Ridge Track.

The track has been run by a local trust, a model which could be adapted and developed once the Catlins proposal is further advanced.

Tuatapere’s path has not always been easy, and Fiordland has a challenging climate in which to build and maintain the infrastructure. The track itself is long and includes a tough slog up to the Hump Ridge itself. A stretch is across Maori land.

The track and its environment are distinctive.

Such is its success that it is to become the next Great Walk, bringing additional support and promotion.

The Catlins has its own unique beauty, supplemented by the wildlife, notably the sea lions, seals and sea birds.

A sea lion basks on the golden sands of Surat Bay. PHOTO: HAMISH MACLEAN

Unfortunately, the yellow-eyed penguins — a notable feature — are becoming rarer.

What a contrast, too, to the high mountains of the southern Great Walks — the Milford, the Routeburn and the Kepler.

Southeastern beaches, coastal climbs and even stands of east coast bush provide interest and variety.

No doubt, the walk would encompass both the wild and mild sides of the Catlins and its splendour.

It could sometimes be mellow and wander beside beaches.

It could also include steep hilly pinches and be exposed to wild weather.

It was encouraging the concept was raised during the Clutha District Council’s Our Place Catlins community plan consultation in 2020.

The idea had faltered after being originally promoted in 2002 by interested parties who formed The Catlins Coastal Walk Charitable Trust.

The council last month assigned its regional tourism organisation, Clutha Development, to explore the concept further.

After delays and through a contractor, a draft feasibility update is being produced.

Clutha Development chief executive Linda Moore said the proposal was at a sensitive early stage, meaning few details were yet available.

Crucial is the co-operation and goodwill of landowners, and this will directly affect the idea’s progress.

An introductory letter and fact sheet has been sent to landowners from Nugget Point to Papatowai, and follow-up calls and meetings conducted with stakeholders before Christmas.

Obviously, there are plenty of fences to be cleared before any sods are turned.

There is also an awareness of the balance between the environment and tourism.

Tourism has become a small but significant diversification to the economic mainstay of the region, agriculture.

A multi-day track would boost visitor numbers and encourage more overnight stays around the walk, broadening economic strength and resilience.

Domestic tramping has been booming in New Zealand in recent years and a Catlins coastal track would be popular — even if it never quite had the glamour around Queenstown, Wanaka or Tekapo or the pull of Stewart Island.

The success of such a track can also boost the pride of Catlins residents in the beauty of their home, their place.

Hopefully, progress can be achieved and the people of the Catlins can come together to help showcase and share a beautiful slice of New Zealand.