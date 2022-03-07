Walking for peace

Temel Atacocugu

It is not unusual to hear of people undertaking treks of some sort to draw attention to a cause, but Temel Atacocugu’s walk to Christchurch seems particularly poignant and significant.

He was among those innocently praying at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch on March 15, 2019, when their peace was shattered by an Australian terrorist. The killer had driven to the garden city from his flat in Dunedin, for an attack at two mosques, leaving 51 worshippers dead and 40 others injured. The number traumatised by this shocking event is impossible to calculate.

Mr Atacocugu was shot nine times, with five bullets hitting his legs. He has had many surgeries in the aftermath. Walking the 350km to Christchurch will be difficult.

His mission is to reclaim the terrorist’s murderous path in the name of peace. If all goes to plan, the last leg of the journey will be from Rolleston to the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on the anniversary of the attacks.

Along the way he will be raising money for charities dear to his heart — the Key to Life Charitable Trust, the Child Cancer Foundation and Save the Children.

He wants the walk to erase the terrorist’s ideology and his connection to Dunedin and Christchurch.

But in the South we should not forget how easy it was for the radicalised Australian to hide in plain sight in Dunedin and ask ourselves whether that could happen again. It is tempting to convince ourselves we live in a tolerant ever-caring community, but events such as the recent attack on hijab-wearers at Otago Girls’ High School by some fellow pupils highlights how close ignorance and prejudice can be.

Choose peace over hate is Mr Atacocugu’s message.

It could not be more apt in these tense times.

The eyes of the world are focused on Russia’s invasion and bombardment of Ukraine. While we cheer on the nuggety Ukrainians doing all they can to thwart the plans of megalomaniac Russian President Vladimir Putin, there is no end in sight yet.

In New Zealand, in recent weeks, we saw a grab-bag of protesters set up camp on our parliamentary grounds and block access to streets in the area. Ostensibly, the protest wanted an end to Covid-19 restrictions, but within the group, extremists of various hues were evident. While many protesters said they were peaceful, the actions of others ruined their public relations effort.

When police moved in last Wednesday to shift those who remained, it was far from a

peaceful scene. Fires were lit, dangerous missiles, including paving stones, were hurled at police. In return, police used fire hoses, sponge bullets, pepper spray and sheer person power to clear the area. There were injuries, of course, but fortunately no lives were lost.

During the weeks of the protest sideshow, the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was snaking its way across the country, ramping up the tension further.

It seems hardly a day goes by without a report of concern about abuse being hurled at

people just trying to do their jobs. It has almost become ho-hum to hear of shoppers losing their cool with supermarket workers, testing centre staff copping sweary outbursts from impatient people queuing for rapid antigen tests, or anti-vaccination proponents harassing vaccination centre workers.

Last week, the Southern District Health Board’s director of nursing and midwifery, Jane Wilson, felt moved to make a plea for people frustrated by Covid-19 safety precautions at hospitals to stop the abuse and aggression towards nurses.

Hospital security staff asking screening questions of people seeking access to the hospital have also been abused.

Those drawn to such behaviour seem unable to comprehend that life is stressful and difficult for everyone, not just them.

Choosing peace over hate, acting with grace and generosity is possible, even when you have been terribly wronged. Temel Atacocugu is showing us that. One step at a time.