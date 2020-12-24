We must believe the future is bright

The Rev Dr David Wright spreads Christmas cheer at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Queenstown, on Christmas Day 2018. PHOTO: ODT FILES

What a year 2020 has been! Not only for those of us in Queenstown, Arrowtown, Glenorchy, and Otago but for our world.

As we celebrated Christmas 2019 and entered into 2020, none of us expected the year we have shared.

We’ve had political changes and upheavals that will profoundly shape our world, surging need for foodbanks as people struggle to make ends meet, migration on a huge scale, and horrific suffering of innocent people in war-torn countries.

If all that weren’t enough, the world learnt about a new strain of coronavirus: Covid-19.

Looking back, reading and watching the current headlines, it’s easy to feel depressed.

There are, of course, incredible stories of human kindness, determination and generosity that never make the headlines.

It has been deeply humbling to see and read of how caring New Zealanders have responded to these challenges.

We’ve found new and exciting ways of doing things. We’ve taken a good look at what is REALLY important in our lives and come up with some surprising answers.

Sure, it’s been challenging but — as communities — we are coming through this.

There IS a bright, new future ahead of us — of that I have absolutely no doubt.

Now, here we are at another Christmas and we understandably find ourselves wondering where things are headed and whether anyone really knows what to do about the challenges of our world as we move into 2021.

Since the very beginning, the message of church at Christmas has NOT been "look what the world has come to" but "look who has come to the world!"

A baby, born in an ordinary place to ordinary people turns out to be God’s extraordinary answer to the mess and pain of our world. God became flesh and blood and moved into the neighbourhood.

We can celebrate at Christmas, not by denying the reality of life, but by trusting in the gift of Jesus. Jesus is the light shining in a dark world, offering hope, healing and new life.

Queen Lucy in The Chronicles of Narnia puts it wonderfully when she says "a stable once had something inside it that was bigger than our whole world".

Why not join with a church on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? You will be oh so welcome.

A safe, happy and holy Christmas to you all and may you all feel and know the light of the Christ-child in your lives always.

■ Rev Dr David Wright is vicar at the Anglican Parish of Wakatipu.