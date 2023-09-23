A week of flood, fire and fury

"Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink."

In recent days, Queenstown residents could be forgiven for thinking Samuel Coleridge had them in mind when he wrote those lines in The Rime of the Ancient Mariner.

A state of emergency was declared by Queenstown Mayor Glyn Lewers early yesterday morning after a long spell of heavy rain from a stalled front caused flooding, triggered landslips and flushed forestry debris towards the town centre. More than 100 people from about 20 homes were evacuated on Thursday night.

That came after this week’s drinking water crisis, with national water regulator Taumata Arowai serving the Queenstown Lakes District Council with a compliance order after more than 20 residents became sick with cryptosporidium.

A boil water notice will be a fact of life for residents until the council has upgraded its Two Mile water plant with a protozoa barrier, or changed to another supply.

The water woes in the South don’t stop there. Steady rain on Thursday also prompted a Southland-wide state of emergency. Rivers ran high after 80mm or so of rain fell in 15 hours, with floodwaters swamping Gore and southern highways, and fallen trees damaging power lines and causing power cuts.

Southland, with its big rivers and large catchments, is no stranger to major flooding. In January 1984, more than 5000 Invercargill residents were forced to evacuate their homes and there was significant damage to businesses and heavy stock losses after the Aparima and Ōreti rivers overflowed their banks. A state of emergency lasted three weeks.

The Otago and Southland floods of October 1978 occurred in similar weather conditions to Thursday’s, with very warm and moist air ahead of a very slow-moving front and a cold airmass behind it.

Several days of heavy rain flooded the Ōreti. Mataura, Clutha and Pomahaka rivers, which flowed out across large parts of Central, South and West Otago, and eastern Southland.

The January 1980 floods along the Pomahaka River led to the abandonment of the West Otago settlement of Kelso, which had also been badly affected 15 months earlier.

Flooding in Thornbury after the Aparima River overflowed yesterday. Photo: Mark John

While the far South has been grappling with water, furious nor’west winds and record-setting high temperatures on the northern side of the weather system have brought havoc to other parts of inland Otago and Canterbury.

A number of scrub fires broke out in the unseasonably warm and dry conditions, with gales whipping the flames and smoke high into the air. Helicopters were needed to fight a fire near Twizel, not too far from the destructive blaze of October 2020 at Lake Ōhau.

So, it’s been quite a week. The worry now is that, with the broad-scale El Nino weather patterns digging in to stay at least until next autumn, this might just be the start.

El Nino encourages stronger and more persistent westerly flows across New Zealand. That means drier weather east of the Alps, with a risk of drought, and wetter conditions in the west.

The concern this year is that models are already showing this could be one of the stronger El Ninos in recent decades. It also seems to have arrived in tandem with the usual spring westerlies, and may become supercharged thanks to extra energy, heat and moisture from the changing climate.

Farmers and all those whose livelihoods depend on the land and the air throughout Otago need to be preparing for what could be a long and hot summer. Only those in western parts of Southland might have a cooler and wetter few months ahead.

It’s true that floods and droughts have always occurred in New Zealand and are by no means purely the result of climate change. But such concatenations of events as we have seen in New Zealand this week, and overseas in recent months, have climate change’s grubby mitts all over them.

It seems a no-brainer that we need to be doing more to minimise global warming in the decades ahead. Those most worried about the changing climate are perplexed that climate issues seem so far down the list of priorities just three weeks out from the general election.

Let us all hope The Opportunities Party leader Raf Manji is right when he says the 2026 election will be the climate election, and that people will finally shift their thinking after what could well be another three years of flood, fire and fury.

