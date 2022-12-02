When, and how, to stub out smoking

It is universally accepted that smoking tobacco harms health, both that of the individual smoker and those in their environment breathing in secondhand smoke.

That is in no small part why smoking rates in New Zealand have steadily declined, from the majority of the population to a dwindling minority.

When it was in power National set what at the time seemed the highly ambitious target of reducing daily smoking rates in New Zealand to less than 5% by 2025 — commonly known as the Smokefree 2025 goal. The latest data suggests that 9.4% of adults are daily smokers and that 11% of adults are current smokers, a rate which suggests that in three years’ time that chance at goal might even be clearcut enough to be scored.

A Bill being considered by Parliament should make that chance a virtual tap-in, yet many have serious reservations about the planned changes.

Parliament’s health select committee has just reported back on the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill, and recommended — by majority — what some might see as a highly restrictive regime for the sale of smoked tobacco, and what others will regard as a draconian one.

For a start, Parliament is proposing to ban the sale of smoked tobacco to anyone born on or after January 1 2009, effectively criminalising tobacco use for that and future generations and begging the question as to whether this is a justified limitation on those young people’s rights.

Effectively banning tobacco is all very well — and is arguably the most effective public health intervention New Zealand could make. But it comes with the debate as to why this drug is treated differently from other more socially acceptable ones, and the puzzle of how to prevent the criminal black market which would almost surely spring up as a result from causing more and different problems. The Bill also proposes a drastic curb on how many retailers can sell tobacco, and a novel regime for deciding who those people are.

As drafted, those wanting to sell cigarettes, pouch tobacco and cigars will have to clear many more hurdles to sell what will still be a legally obtainable commodity for many than, say, someone selling wine, beer and spirits.

For a start, a maximum of 600 retail premises would be able to sell smoked tobacco products. That is a nationwide figure — and it represents an estimated cut of 90% from the estimated current number of tobacco stockists — so someone is going to have to drastically prune that list down.

That person is proposed to be the Director-general of Health, who will be able to approve up to 600 retail premises — so the freshly-appointed Diana Sarfati could well approve less.

They will also be directed that if they so wish that they could set maximum numbers of approved retailers for specific areas of the country, or a reducing set of maximum retailers over time. To even become an approved retailer the aspiring shop owner would need to pass a fit and proper person test, and again it is the much put upon director-general who will be assessing if they are morally and ethically fit to sell tobacco. Quite apart from the aforementioned issues about curbing the rights of someone regarding a legally available product, this could well pose a drastic threat to the livelihood of the owners of small shops.

In a minority report National, while endorsing the endpoint of Smokefree 2025, fears small retailers will bear the brunt of a law change which seems based on tobacco sellers going cold turkey rather than weaning themselves off the product.

National also tartly notes that given both it and Labour endorse Smokefree 2025 that it had approached the Government regarding a bipartisan Bill which included a slower pace for reducing retail sales, an offer it says was rebuffed.

That is regrettable: for such a drastic change having as widespread political endorsement as possible would have been desirable. The elephant in the room is vaping, which the majority report barely addresses other than to say it agrees more work is needed in this area.

National proposes that the number of nearby retailers be considered before granting future vape store licences, and also greater monitoring of underage vaping.

Both seem eminently sensible measures and should be adopted, if not in this Bill in some other law change directed squarely at vaping. But in the interim the Ggovernment, having hit the accelerator pedal hard, now needs to take the public on the smokefree journey with it.

Most are on board, but encouraging the stragglers to keep up may well prove a serious challenge.