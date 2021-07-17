Skip to main content
Dunedin
13
|
8
Saturday,
Sat,
31
July
Jul
2021
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
When it’s more than just a game
Making the best of Dunedin’s stadium
What happens with Christchurch’s covered stadium remains of intense interest to Dunedin.
Billionaires in (sort of) space
When the world has so many things to worry about, is the notion of billionaires flying to the edge of space one that is really meant to fill us with admiration rather than disgust?
Insurance companies must improve
Anyone who has had a difficult insurance company experience may not be surprised the Financial Markets Authority review of general insurers identified a poor understanding of good conduct and...
United with our Olympians
It is weird watching the Tokyo Olympics.
How much harm is too much?
Accident Compensation Corporation claims related to drink-driving crashes in the five years to 2020 are expected to cost taxpayers $1.162billion, we learned last week.
‘Townies’ and ‘cockies’
Who remembers the catchphrase of the old 1980s’ television advertisement aimed at encouraging as many New Zealanders as possible to sample the delights of their own country before booking tickets...
Quick fix needed for cancer patients
Cancer is a killer.
‘Freedom’ cost unknown
Maybe Prime Minister Boris Johnson believed the old song line "freedom’s just another name for nothing left to lose" when he decided this week was the time to remove most internal Covid-19...
Where will it be next?
If New Zealand was an “irredeemably pluvial country” a bit over 30 years ago in former prime minister Sir Geoffrey Palmer’s mind, what might he call it now?
Democracy in Queenstown Lakes
One headline proposal in the review of Queenstown Lakes representation is the abolition of the Wanaka Community Board.
Learning support concerns
It is not hard to find controversies about the level of extra learning support for children with learning difficulties in our schools.
Cautious optimism at university?
Staff morale at the University of Otago remains in a sorry state.
Financial levers and uncertainty
Reserve Bank announcements this week were most significant.
SDHB change overdue
It will be no surprise to anyone in the South with a passing interest in the goings-on at the Southern District Health Board that it is an organisation which lurches from crisis to crisis.
Southland’s common-sense wins
It may be the depths of mid-winter in the far South but there have been at least two good reasons to celebrate in Southland in the past week.
Compulsory additives in food
Caution is appropriate when additives are mandated, whether that be to food or fluoride in water.
Oranga Tamariki woes continue
A seemingly never-ending series of scandals involving Oranga Tamariki will be undermining any valuable work being carried out by the child protection agency.
Studying better access to justice
Back in 2004 the Law Commission issued a report called "Delivering Justice for All", which proclaimed that civil justice must be available for all through fair and timely processes.
Good intentions not good enough
All the Karens and Kevins of this country, as well as everyone else, are entitled to be confused about the Government’s hate speech proposals.
