Will the bloodshed and tears ever end?

A heart, a brain, a body, a soul. Like it or not, every human on this planet is the same. So why do we go on killing one another?

So much can be said, and written, about the terrible state of affairs in the Middle East. But where does one begin?

It’s easy to get depressed thinking about the intractability of the exploding situation in Israel and Gaza, and the thousands of innocent people who are dying.

But we need to consider ourselves lucky that gloomy thoughts are the only things afflicting us, when so many others are losing their lives and loved ones to the bomb, rocket and bullet.

Sometimes it really does seem as if people are the worst thing on Earth, and that it would be far better off without us.

No reasonable person could fail to be appalled by the horrific evil which heavily-armed Hamas terrorists delivered across the border fence into Israel on October 7.

The fanatics indiscriminately slaughtered 1400 Israelis, and took more than 200 hostages, in a massacre which most nations have rightly condemned as barbaric and which thoroughly deserved a strong response from Israel to root out and kill the terrorists before they can strike again.

At that stage, Israel had much of the world on its side. The retaliation, led by fired-up, right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was swift and deadly, with bombing raids targeting Hamas hideouts.

But subsequent Israeli rhetoric and actions in Gaza and towards its 2.2 million largely impoverished people have severely eroded that support, other than from its staunchest allies such as the United States, and caused it to lose the moral high ground.

Hemmed in by Arab countries, and enemies, all around, it is easy to understand why Israel’s leaders have a siege mentality.

Rescuers free a boy trapped in the rubble of a house in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. PHOTO: REUTERS

The butchering of its people in the attacks a fortnight ago was an affront to humanity which understandably provoked a reaction.

But when the leaders’ stated desire for revenge is so fervent and blinkered that their response would be tantamount to wiping out an entire territory, then the rest of the world needs to step in to defend the innocent and ensure vital supplies get through to them.

After all, wouldn’t Israel, of all countries, understand what it feels like to be persecuted and threatened with extinction?

Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s suggestion that all Palestinian civilians are responsible for the October 7 attacks and therefore legitimate targets was presumably a forgivable emotional over-reaction to a horrific event. If not, it is utterly disgraceful and reflects very badly on Israel.

A whistlestop visit to Israel by United States President Joe Biden this week involved some "blunt" talking, Mr Biden says. He reminded Mr Netanyahu and his ilk of their obligations to protect Palestinian civilians and remember the broader good of humanity, while supporting Israel in seeking out and destroying Hamas.

The conflicting claims of who blew up the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza and how many were killed, with the Gazan Ministry of Health saying there were more than 400 fatalities, highlight how difficult it is to know where the truth really lies in war.

Whatever the reality is, the hospital explosion has galvanised protest around the world.

It remains a mystery how Israel, with its military might and spy agencies, could not have seen the attack coming? That is particularly the case when for years Israeli citizens have been illegal occupying Palestinian land, in some places destroying olive groves and farms.

Of course, it is all-too-easy for us in our quiet corner of the globe to pass judgement on the long-standing problems of part of the world we have little understanding of. We cannot truly appreciate how insecure and claustrophobic Israelis must feel.

Is it just a pipe-dream to wish we could ever all live in harmony on Earth? Right now, when many of us feel there is little hope, peace seems an unlikely prospect.