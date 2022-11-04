Enemy-love: seeking, working towards the good of the other

Love your enemies. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

It would have to be Jesus’ most radical, most promising, and yet most hard-to-live teaching: that his followers should love their enemies.

"You have heard it said, ‘Love your neighbour and hate your enemy’. But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you" (Matthew 5:43–44).

It is a truly extraordinary thing to say and contemplate doing, that is, to respond to evil with good; wrong with right; cruelty with kindness; and hatred with love.

In many ways the impulse to retaliate — seek revenge — is hard-wired and comes from the deep, universal desire for justice. But we humans are not good at implementing just and measured responses. Things so easily escalate and get out of control. Jesus acknowledges the wisdom in the restrained, proportional response of "an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth". But he wants his followers to go further than that: love your enemies.

When we ponder Jesus’ saying, it does appear to hold great promise. For such love, it would seem, is the only thing that may be powerful enough, not only to diffuse and break the escalating cycles of spite, demonisation, bitterness and violence that we experience in life, but even to heal, repair and reconcile, from global conflicts to the deep discord and tribalism in society, and through to those conflicts in our families, workplaces and close relationships. Such love may have the power to so disarm, confound and subvert an aggressor, that they are not only disarmed but genuinely changed. But how hard it is to do this!

It needs to be said that loving one’s enemies does not mean ignoring or minimising the evil or wrong done. To forgive is first to name and highlight the offence.

And to love is to desire and work for the good of the other. This may involve them coming to their senses, stopping the violence, or making as much restitution as is possible. Love seeks and works towards this kind of outcome. This is why Jesus adds the comment about praying for those who persecute you: prayer calls on God to do that work on the heart that is needed for genuine change.

But even so, how is enemy-love even possible? How could we ever put aside anger and the desire to see misfortune or harm come to the one who has hurt us and engage in considered ways that seek the good, such as listening, understanding from their point of view, exploring the possibility of our own contribution to the problem and taking responsibility for that, and initiating the rebuilding of trust, and so on. It feels like a great risk to do so, given that extending love often leaves us feeling quite exposed. How is love for enemies possible?

At this point we need to consider Jesus’ words in the context of his whole message and mission. Jesus came announcing God’s judgement and salvation.There’s no doubt that the future, divine judgement of human beings is a very difficult part of Christian thought. But it actually contains a great deal of help. As theologian Miroslav Wolf says in reflection, born out of the atrocities and trauma of the war in the former Yugoslavia, "The practice of non-violence requires a belief in divine vengeance". The knowledge that, in the final analysis, full, perfect, and impartial justice will be delivered invites us to work for justice, while also freeing us from the need to see justice achieved fully now; a quest that would destroy us all if we attempted to be comprehensive about it!

But furthermore, Jesus came announcing God’s salvation — the salvation of human beings, who had been rebels against, and enemies of God. To love an enemy, Jesus says, is to be like God, for God loves even those who hate him. Or to put it another way, the follower of Jesus is called to love their enemy because they themselves have been recipients of just such love from God himself. Paul says, "Once you were alienated from God and were enemies in your minds because of your evil behaviour. But now he has reconciled you by Christ’s physical body through death" ) Colossians 1:21–22).

Jesus practised what he preached. The death of Jesus on the cross is the ultimate love for enemies, as it provides for the forgiveness of our offences and reconciliation with God. It is by drinking deeply from the well of his love, that we may find the strength to follow him in this most radial, challenging, but promising teaching.

— Ben Hudson is the pastor at Grace Bible Church.