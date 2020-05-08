Entrenched unfairness exacerbated in crisis

Residential property investment is a spreading virus affecting our young, writes Nick Loughnan.

As New Zealand makes tentative yet promising progress in the Covid-19 containment battle, all ears and eyes are alert to what our future prospects might look like as our disrupted lives are reset.

The dramatic closing of most commercial business has brought the reality of the Covid-19 impact into every home. Even as the more relaxed restriction levels begin, the writing is on the wall for thousands of families.

Most jobs connected with the tourism sector have simply disappeared, alongside the downstream service industries. From hotel workers to airline captains, the termination of their employment has been savagely swift.

We know that hundreds of thousands of us will simply be without the jobs we had two months ago. And that will go to the very heart of the security provided by our incomes.

Against this background, we already see those promoting opportunities in the residential property sector.

A prominent economist recently played his sorry hand with his advice to long-term property investors — simply to watch and wait for distressed house builders and other financially stretched home owners who will soon be forced to sell.

Good buying opportunities await within a year he enthused, as he listed the target localities once the banks’ mortgage "holidays" are over. And we know who are in his sights. They are the young New Zealand families who with reduced income or lost jobs will simply be unable to afford to service their mortgage debt.

Along with that priceless security of having their own place, the forced sale of their home will take the hard-earned equity that represented their deposit. And the property investor will have gained another rental to add to their portfolio.

The Covid-19 pandemic has suddenly amplified a problem in New Zealand that has been steadily growing over the past two decades. We have watched the rise of residential property investing which has helped to push housing affordability beyond the reach of so many young Kiwis.

Our house prices, relative to our incomes, are among the most expensive on the planet. And we encourage our property investors by paying them billions of taxpayer dollars annually in accommodation supplement subsidies, while allowing their capital gains to go untaxed. Why, when as a completely unproductive form of investment, would we want to incentivise it further?

While investment in residential rentals is seen as a legitimate way to make money, it has serious downsides in New Zealand. Security of tenancy and affordable levels of rent are seldom guaranteed. The disruption of shifting rental accommodation for tenant families can require changes of schooling for children along with the added costs of moving again. Neighbourhoods lose their community stability. And the care lavished on an owner-occupied home and garden often just doesn’t happen — many cities now have their rental ghettos.

Before the virus, landlords had taken 37,000 homes out of the rental pool to offer them for better returns on AirBnB, increasing our already dire rental shortage; at least Covid-19 has delivered these back.

But home ownership rates are now at historically low levels, and many young families who had managed to buy a home during the past decade are now in a precarious financial position.

We need to protect these people. The apparent largesse of our trading banks in announcing a six-month "mortgage holiday" does absolutely nothing. It simply defers the problem at a cost to borrowers. Considering the extraordinary profits that our Australian-owned banks have taken out of New Zealand, largely on the back of lending to our grossly overvalued real estate sector, we should expect a more tangible form of assistance from them in return. A moratorium on mortgagee sales for at least 12 months would begin to provide us some breathing space as the economic situation settles.

We must begin to treat property investors like any other business operator. Owners of multiple residential rental properties simply need to face the taxation rules that are a reality for other businesses. Annual increases in the values of their rental "stock on hand" should be deemed as assessable taxable income. The data for current movements in valuations is already comprehensively compiled throughout New Zealand.

For too long, the political noise from well-resourced interest groups has prevented equitable changes from happening, and we will only watch on as property wealth accumulates more unevenly in our society without such measures. Goodness knows we need a larger and fairer taxpayer base even more urgently now to pay for the damage from Covid-19’s upheaval.

Our society has a clear division cut through it; those who own property, and the ever increasing numbers who don’t and likely never will. Big winners and big losers. We do not want this trend gaining any further momentum in the Covid-19 aftermath.

We all need hope, and something to look forward to. For too many New Zealanders now, their lot based around housing prospects is hopeless. A dispirited and disadvantaged generation carries a huge social cost with it.

We are already paying the price for this.

We once had a fairer and progressive tradition of doing much better with our housing stock in New Zealand. We can still get it back.

But we will not do it by allowing this crisis to create even more of an imbalance of opportunities.

- Nick Loughnan is a Central Otago farmer.