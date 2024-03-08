Equality lays foundations for change

Helen Clark after delivering the annual Dorothy Fraser Lecture. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH On International Women’s Day Ingrid Leary reflects on women and leadership.

Feminism is a loaded word these days. Women’s leadership is a more elegant descriptor. Sadly, though, we can’t take it for granted.

Five weeks ago I said a final farewell to my beautiful mother, Marie Therese Johanna Leary: 1950s Dutch immigrant, matriarch of the extended family, feminist icon to my sister and me.

She would never have described herself in that way but I suppose she was, my father mused at the funeral after I had eulogised about her feminist influence in my life and the role Mum played in encouraging and enabling women in my family to become both breadwinners and mothers, caregivers and entrepreneurs.

That poignant moment with my dad in the most sacred of ceremonies, revealed an inter-generational difference in our understanding of feminism.

Whereas Dad understood feminism to encompass advocacy and trailblazing in the realm of patriarchy and outside the home, I saw Mum’s feminism as leadership in her service of those within her social influence that promoted equal opportunities and choice regardless of gender.

On International Women’s Day 2024 the word feminism is still problematic, meaning different things to different people, positive and negative.

The word leadership is less contentious; ironically, women’s leadership remains vexed.

Anecdotal examples of deeply personalised hate against women leaders including death threats to former prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Nanaia Mahuta, acid attacks on Sri Lankan women MPs in recent years and this week’s story in The Independent about three anonymous MPs in the UK who’ve had security increased as women politicians’ safety concerns there continue to heighten.

Research by Kantar Public global chief executive Michelle Harrison reveals worrying trends in society’s attitude to women in leadership.

Her question in the Reykjavik Index for Leadership canvassed longitudinally across multiple continents since 2018 asks: Does society think women and men are equally suitable to lead?

Respondents across 23 sectors in 10 countries spanning the G7, India, Kenya and Nigeria have signalled a downward trend in trust in women’s leadership over six years — perhaps most surprisingly, most significantly among young people.

At a women’s rights conference in Rwanda last year I saw clear evidence of the role that international extreme right-wing groups played in securing legislative changes across seven African nations recently outlawing homosexuality, Ghana being the latest just this month.

Politicians like me can surmise that misinformation campaigns on the internet pedalled by extreme right-wing groups targeting marginalised groups are to blame. Evidence from human rights groups details the role those forces have played in securing legislative changes across seven African nations recently outlawing homosexuality — Ghana being the latest.

The law changes have deep links to white evangelical Christianity exported from the Made-in-the-USA movement as well as Russian and European oligarchs.

Those following the money have warned that women are also increasingly vulnerable to subversive campaigns that attack their human rights.

In time, research like that from Kantar will better explain the causes for the growing mistrust in women leaders.

For now, the perceptions themselves matter because they manifest in numerous and deepening inequalities across every aspect of society, government and business.

In war-torn Sudan, this plays out as systematic rape and violence against women; in New Zealand the pay gap of 8.6% across ethnicities in New Zealand — and significantly more for Māori, Pacific and Asian women — reveals the impact of perceptions of equality baked into our employment sector.

Inequality will change only when leadership accurately reflects society’s demographics and mirrors the voices of all those it speaks for.

Last parliamentary term, our House of Representatives was world-leading, comprising 50% women and an executive Cabinet with a majority of women.

We shared the top spot at various times with Iceland, as MPs came and went.

In fact the top 10 countries in the world’s parliamentary equity tables show an unequivocal link between parliamentary representation of women and mandatory or voluntary quotas.

Mandatory quotas are those prescribed by the constitution; voluntary ones occur through party selection and list processes such as has occurred in New Zealand by left-leaning parties since MMP was adopted in 1993.

It’s no surprise then, that pre-MMP and party quota systems, my mentor Helen Clark was one of only eight women MPs out of 92 when she first entered these hallowed halls.

We have come a long way, but it remains true that New Zealand boasts more All Black rugby players in its history than women MPs.

I temper my frustration at New Zealand’s state of affairs with the knowledge that we nevertheless continue to be world leaders when it comes to aggregated legislated women’s rights, sexual and reproductive health and women in leadership positions across public sector boards and in political roles.

Quotas (both voluntary and mandatory) work, and if women in the world were truly revolutionary, we would organise globally to support women everywhere to step into leadership positions that make change at scale: politics, business, philanthropy, the arts ...

Let’s not forget at home too: leadership for equal opportunities within families lays the foundation for change.

So I salute my mother, the feminist matriarch who paved the way for future generations in my own family to have equal opportunities and choices.

■ Ingrid Leary is the Labour MP for Taieri.