ETS reason enough not to harvest firs early

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has recently decided prematurely to harvest the Coronet Forest. Photo: ODT files

This year will be one of the three warmest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

Addressing the steady increase in temperatures is urgent and requires not only reducing carbon emissions but also, through forest planting, removing the increased levels of CO2 in the atmosphere.

The Government has committed to a forest planting programme, which will have positive and encouraging commercial and environmental impacts.

It is bewildering, then, to find the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has recently decided prematurely to harvest the Coronet Forest after 29 years of growth, when it requires another 21 years to reach maturity.

The Douglas firs which make up this forest are massive sequesters of carbon, and arguably the best species for this purpose.

After 27 years, they store 445 tonnes of carbon per hectare and by 50 years of age, when they are normally harvested, they store 957 tonnes per hectare.

If allowed to grow on beyond 50 years, their carbon storage potential increases even further, as does the value of their timber.

They have the advantage of being able to grow at a steady rate for more than 100 years with little risk of breakage, wind-blow or mortality, and grow extremely well in Central Otago.

In addition to carbon sequestering, there are other compelling environmental reasons to retain the forest, such as preventing erosion and improving the stability of steep slopes, cleaning of ground water, increasing local rainfall and providing a habitat for native plants and animals.

Clearly, there is an environmental cost to premature harvest of the Coronet Forest.

Having enlisted the help of some South Island forestry experts*, I have estimated a net financial cost to QLDC ratepayers of at least $17million from the decision to harvest now. This is made up of a net loss of at least $5million (from reduced timber values sacrificed through early harvest), combined with the projected $12million cost which the council has budgeted to revegetate the area with native beech trees.

This $12million commitment is required to meet QLDC liabilities under the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) from harvesting the forest.

This replanting programme needs to be successful within 20 years, or there will be a further sizeable financial penalty.

This in itself presents a real risk. Native beech trees are not naturally inclined to grow in low rainfall areas well east of the Main Divide. They will require substantial nurturing and irrigation to get established and will be competing from the outset with broom, briar and all the other weeds which will grow like fury as soon as the forest is cut down.

According to commercial forestry experts*, any spread of Douglas fir from well-managed forests is able to be controlled cost-effectively and is not a deterrent to investment in Douglas fir plantations.

The QLDC problem arises from the fact these forests have been un-managed or poorly managed for so long. Commercial forestry companies are obliged, under resource consent conditions, to prevent the spread of trees from their plantations. They find this relatively cheap and manageable.

In grassland and tussock lands with a similar contour to the Coronet Forest area, during the 50 years from planning to harvest, they budget a fairly paltry $10 to $20 per hectare per annum to keep wildings in check. Saying that ''wildings'' are a reason not to have forests is like saying stray stock are a reason not to have farms. Both problems can be addressed through a bit of proactive management.

Instead of spending a lot of money fighting an uphill battle against the environmental gradient, what if the most heavily infested ''wilding'' areas were in-fill planted to create new commercial forests?

All new post-1989 plantings qualify for carbon credits on qualifying land. After 10 years, on average, a 2000ha forest could generate around $800,000 per annum from carbon sales, based on carbon sequestration of 22 units pa @ $19/unit.

This income would be more than enough to finance the total removal of the really unwanted ''wildings'' outside the containment area, with plenty of spare money in the bank.

The decision to prematurely harvest Coronet Forest is a knee-jerk reaction which is costing QLDC ratepayers a lot of money and is not going to solve the problem of ''wildings'' , although it may create a much greater problem of ''weeds''.

-Peter Whiting is a retired geologist and businessman and a former All Black.

*Paul Molloy, managing director of Southern Forests NZ Ltd,and Carbon Solutions NZ Ltd, and Phil de la Mare, SI manager of Ernslaw One Ltd, shared their expertise with me in my research for this article.