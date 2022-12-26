Examining the elf shortage and other bell-ringing events

Dear Uncle Norm,

My heart broke when I searched under the Christmas tree yesterday.

I had such high hopes when mailing Santa Claus c/o the North Pole. I asked for a small set of Fashion Fidget dolls, a little Lego Friendship Treehouse, and just maybe (my big hope) a pink electric motor-trike.

But when I opened the fancy wrappings I found a Barbie Mermaid, a Meccano set, and a Huffy trike kit.

I’ve heard weird Santa rumours. Last week my friend Maddie claimed Santa wasn’t real and was invented by the grownups. And I noticed he drank the beer mummy left out but binned the reindeers’ carrots.

Please tell me the truth, Uncle Norm. Is there a Santa Claus?

Virginia (aged 5).

Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. Don’t lose your faith.

The elf shortage is why Santa messed up your Christmas presents. There weren’t enough elves to staff his toy workshop or load the sleigh.

Santa once hired elves from England, Germany, India, and (in their thousands) the very kindly backelfers of Brazil. However, edicts from the North Pole Government declared Santa must give first pick of workshop jobs to local elves.

It doesn’t matter if this local elf understands the difference between Meccano and Lego, thinks a Huffy trike is something you smoke, or worries it may be a gnome. The domestic elf still gets first pick of Santa jobs.

But elves are on the way. Uncle Norm has a hot tip. The Minister for Immigration will soon release plans to announce a preliminary study into a temporary Elf Certification programme. Once it’s tested, and sufficient forms are drafted, non-binary elves (who pass their elf medical) can apply for non-resident elfships.

Governments are fastidious and will make the correct elf decision after exhausting all other alternatives.

And you think the Grinch stole Christmas?

Dear Uncle Norm, Frank Sinatra. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Our family didn’t need the limp cracker jokes at Christmas dinner because my nephew was given Matthew Parris’ Scorn.

The book is a vast collection of wicked insults and derision. My favourite line was the writer Gore Vidal’s "It is not enough to succeed. Friends must fail."

Uncle Norm seems a dab hand at insults. Have you a favourite drawn from your media experience?

In Jest. East Dunedin.

Actually, a couple. Both are examples of the downtrodden landing a surprise sucker punch.

Frank Sinatra considered himself slightly more famous than God.

I sat through a 20-minute press conference hearing Old Blue Eyes devote 19 minutes to ensuring the media knew he considered them hacks, whores, and lowly pen-pushers.

Finally, his publicist called "last question," for the famed star, and pointed to an elderly colleague we knew was no longer the crispest key on the typewriter. He rose to his feet, and quavered:

"Thank you, Mr Sinatra. How do you spell your name?"

Bless him. Next best one of Melbourne’s most renowned (and moralistic) barristers was delighted to find himself arrested during the 1970s Vietnam War protests. A young watchhouse constable lurched through the arrest questionnaire ticking off name, address, and proof of identity.

"For heaven’s sake, you must know who I am," the lawyer exploded. "I’m always in court. I’m a barrister, I’m a Queens Counsel, and chair of the Victorian Bar Association."

"Barrister, Queen’s Counsel, Bar Association," the constable mumbled, and ballpoint poised, moved to what seemed the next question on his arrest form.

"Tell me, sir. Can you read and write?"

The neatest part of both those insults is the victim couldn’t be sure if he’d been done by a sage or idiot.

Dear Uncle Norm, Lydia Ko of New Zealand poses for a photo with her fiance, the Vare Trophy, the Rolex Player of the Year trophy and the CME Globe trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 20, 2022 in Naples, Florida. (PHOTO: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lydia Ko, just reminted as women’s golf Number 1, is among our few global superstars. This Friday she marries into one the great Asian family dynasties adding her considerable mana to the Chungs of Hyundai Motors.

It must be South Korea’s wedding of the decade. Media is filled with mindless prattle on fake celebrities — so why have details of the Ko wedding to Chung Jun been buried? What’s up?

Lydia Forever!

What’s up, is that Lydia Ko wants her wedding to be non-fuss. And the international golf media, which has a love affair with Ko, has co-operated fully.

The couple have been an item for 18 months. Astonishingly not a single picture of the pair was published until last month, when she gave Chung Jun a tearful, very public hug AFTER winning the season-ending event.

There is little media information about the wedding. However one detail slipped from a blog chat with Hally Leadbetter, daughter of a previous Ko coach.

"Where are you getting your wedding dress?" Ko was asked, an invitation to name-drop a famous designer.

There was the slightest pause. "Well actually, I’m renting," said Lydia.

Our girl. Could a star be more solidly grounded?

— John Lapsley is an Arrowtown writer.