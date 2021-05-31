Experts always know better to get things properly wrong

Happy Birthday is the most sung song in the world. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

You run too many letters from lefty fruitcakes and right-wing nutters. Not to mention the ordinary know-nothing Joe Blows.

Why don’t you give more space to the real experts — to proven authorities like diplomats, health professionals, and myself?

Emeritus Professor “Principis.”

(True name and decorations list withheld)

Uncle Norm disagrees with the idea that it is safer to leave it to the experts to get things wrong.

Besides, the Chinese ambassador is far too disturbing for readers to digest over Monday breakfast. And you’ve already had your full carbs diet of medical expertise from Ashley, Siouxsie, and Michael.

(I’ll get back to you re your expert opinion that the Southern Motorway become “bicycles only” on the odd days of the week. Your logic appears flawless, but did you forget the needs of horsemen and charioteers?)



Dear Uncle Norm,

I’ve tried jobs as a fruit picker and a waiter, but they’re a sick joke. The first strained my back, and I think grovelling for tips to rich sods is un-Kiwi.

If the Mr Greed employers paid a fair wage — say $35 an hour — maybe such jobs wouldn’t be left to foreign visitors. I already earn $500 a week fair and square from benefits plus bibs and bobs. The difference between that and being a $20 per hour slave, is not worth it.

It is also time wasted that prevents me achieving my destiny. We’re taught that anyone who dreams their dreams hard enough, will fulfil them.

I plan to be an entertainment star. I’m teaching my Doberman to dance, and my cousin Kevin says he’ll coach me on guitar if we divvy up some extra training benefit he’s heard about.

I’ll be rich and famous. Kachung!

Bazza, Brighton.

Barry, old son. Have you considered buying Lotto tickets? The odds of success via Powerball seem better than your “plans”.

If you talk with your grandparents, you’ll find these silly old gits didn’t immediately sign up for benefits should they lose a job. Back in the bad old days being unable to care for yourself was considered embarrassing.

Our Kindness Government has a blind spot about the humanity, value, and economic efficiency of a temporary visitor workforce. These people do the jobs many Kiwis clearly won’t do and are anything but victims. They work well, gladly, and where and when they are needed.

In many industries the intelligent use of flexible visitors is a far better application of know-how than gambling on distant IT magic, or reluctant Bazzas.

But the Boffins of Wellington see their use as exploitive and evil. They dream of bringing forward a high-tech, high-pay future, by nudging it along with immigration rationing. The resulting enforced labour shortages are a dangerous policy choice.

It will end badly for the many businesses who wind up as ideological cannon fodder.

And did anyone mention inflation?



Dear Uncle Norm,



I read that Happy Birthday to You is the most sung song in world history. This is just awful.

Did you ever see anyone enjoy being Happy Birthdayed? They sit, faces like squashed pies, enduring their embarrassment until the song is mercifully finished.

But their purgatory is still not over. Like as not Happy Birthday will be followed by the bellowing of For he’s a jolly good fellow, or Why was she born so beautiful? And two and a-half fractured cheers.

Crazily, the singing well-wishers also get little but embarrassment from Happy Birthday. They start it raggedly and sing it half-heartedly.

Never was there a song sung so badly, so often, and by so many. Why does society persist with this birthday sado-masochism?

Edna Bright.

We persist because a birthday celebration requires a birthday moment — and we’ve thought of nothing better.

Perhaps it would become less cringeworthy if you commissioned a cocktail pianist to set Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em to music? Or maybe a birthday haka?

The tune wasn’t ever meant for Happy Birthday. When the Hill sisters of Kentucky wrote it in 1859, it was a day-starter for kindergarten kids, and the lyrics began: “Good morning to you, Good morning to you”.

Then partygoers began substituting “Happy Birthday “for “Good Morning”. This became wildly popular, and in the best American tradition copyright wars on the song’s true ownership have been waged ever since.

These appear (I write this uncertainly) to have been resolved just five years ago when a US judge declared Happy Birthday was now in the public domain, and publisher Warner Chappell had to repay $US14million to people they’d received more recent royalties from.

Meanwhile Albanians still sing something called Shume Urime per ty, and Malysians chant Selemat Jari Jadi.

I doubt they do it any better than us.

- John Lapsley is an Arrowtown writer.