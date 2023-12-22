An eye for an eye will leave the whole world blind

An Israeli soldier looks through binoculars at Gaza. PHOTO: REUTERS

Ariel leaned against the broken gate of the kibbutz and sighed. Better here, he told himself for the umpteenth time, than across the border in Gaza.

No more bullets would be fired here. Everywhere Ariel looked, the evidence of how many bullets had been fired already could hardly be missed. In the pock-marked stucco of the dining-hall walls. Around the gaping windows of the nearest house. On October 7 there had been bullets flying everywhere, and far too many of them had been stopped by Israeli flesh and Israeli bone.

Ariel hunched his shoulders automatically as a fighter-bomber roared overhead. They travelled so fast that the human eye could hardly track them — not when they flew so low. In a few seconds, somewhere across the fence, bombs would be tearing apart someone’s home. All of the occupants’ most cherished possessions; all their tangible links to people and places long since swallowed by the past; everything would be reduced to a heap of charred debris and dust.

His gaze travelled back to the charred remains of the kibbutz’s shed: to the blackened stumps of melted machinery. Behind what had once been a tractor, the Special Forces had found the bodies of an entire family. Ariel looked away. He felt the thump of the bombs through the soles of his army boots.

"An eye for an eye," he muttered to himself, as the sun descended towards the Mediterranean, "will leave the whole world blind."

"Who goes there! Identify yourself immediately. I am authorised to employ deadly force."

Ariel swung his rifle from right to left, and back again, squinting down the barrel into the shadows under the trees.

"Shalom, my brother, Shalom. You have nothing to fear from me."

The face that emerged from the gloom was an unnerving mixture of youth and age. Its owner’s raised hands were empty.

"I am Jeshua — though others have called me differently."

"Your ID card, please ‘Jeshua’," said Ariel, his rifle levelled at the stranger’s chest, "and an explanation for why you are loitering here in the gloom, so close to the Border Fence."

"Where else would you expect to find me? With fear singeing the evening air, and death so close at hand? Where else should I be, if not among the falling bombs, the shattered homes, the broken bodies? Among so many lives cut short?"

"They fell here, first," Ariel muttered darkly.

"Yes, they did", the stranger replied softly. "They fell here first."

"If you were here to see them fall, ‘Jeshua’, then you can only be Hamas."

"Oh, I can be many more things than that, Ariel." The stranger’s voice cleaved the darkness like an axe. And, with a barely discernible flick of his fingers, the rifle twisted violently in Ariel’s hands and clattered to the ground.

"I stood on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, and watched as the Crusader knights butchered Muslim, Christian and Jew without distinction. I cowered behind a garden wall at Deir Yassin when the Jewish militia opened fire with their machine guns. And yes, I watched as Hamas crept through this very olive grove, their eyes alight with the lust for Jewish blood. There is no cruelty of human devising that I have not witnessed, Ariel. If you would learn my identity, then consult the Torah, open the Bible, read the Koran."

"Who are you?", whispered the Israeli soldier. "What are you?"

"I am why this land is called holy," the stranger replied.

"In just a few days the Christians will celebrate my birth — back in the days when Gaza was a thriving port city and Herod was collecting its custom duties. In a few months from now they’ll remember my death — just another crucified rebel. One of many. And you, you stiff-necked Jews, you will remember the destruction of the Temple and the long separation of God’s chosen people from their promised land."

"And the Arabs? The Muslims? They also count this place holy."

"Indeed, they do, Ariel," replied the stranger, dissolving back into the shadows, "and you Israelis are making it even holier to them with every renewed assault, with every stolen life."

High above Ariel, the last rays of the sun flashed upon the stubby wings of an F-35 Lightning as it stooped towards Gaza City’s shattered streets.

- Chris Trotter is an Auckland writer and commentator.