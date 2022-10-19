The fight for equal pay continues, 50 years on

Fifty years on and the struggle for true equality in the workplace continues, writes Labour’s Taieri MP Ingrid Leary.

Jean Parker’s court case led to the Government Service Equal Pay Act in 1960. Photo: Supplied

Once upon a time — just over half a century ago — women who worked exactly the same roles as men usually went home with significantly less pay in their pockets. As had their mothers, before them.

That changed 50 years ago tomorrow, the anniversary of the Equal Pay Act 1972, thanks largely to the actions of one Dunedin woman and the Public Service Association (PSA) who took union action against Inland Revenue in 1956.

Her name was Jean Parker, a clerical worker in the public sector working in Moray Pl in Dunedin. Her court case via the PSA against her employer IRD led to the Government Service Equal Pay Act in 1960.

However, it was another 12 years before the Equal Pay Act 1972 was passed, mandating that workers doing the same job would be entitled to equal pay.

Local film-maker Sue Marshall is producing a feature film centred on those few months in the mid-1950s when young Jean was hurled from obscurity and her quiet life in Dunedin, to national limelight and eventually into our history books. It’s an important film which I’m looking forward to seeing.

The fight for equal pay was boosted again in 2017, when the Service and Food Workers Union (SFWU) took a court case to balance the pay gap for workers in sectors predominantly known as "women’s work".

This took equal pay away from a one-to-one comparison in a singular workplace, to comparing the skills used in jobs mainly performed by women with skills being used in male dominated industries, to require pay equity.

In 2017, SFWU took action on behalf of Kristine Bartlett for equal pay for care workers — an example of "women’s work". This led to the campaign slogan: Equal Pay for Equal Work.

The Supreme Court agreed that under the 1972 Act, claims such as these could be brought against an employer. Kristine was subsequently awarded New Zealander of the Year.

The new Women of Otepoti Recognition Project (WORP) sets out to highlight these and other local heroines of suffrage, equality and progression, and its inception was supported by several high profile women including Clare Curran, Rebecca Twemlow and city councillors Marie Laufiso and Christine Garey.

As union delegates working on the Equal Pay Campaign, WORP founders Nadine Simpson of E tu and Lucy Greg of the PSA wanted to celebrate Jean, Kristine and other less visible heroines who have struggled for women’s equality.

Nadine was inspired by her mother, who was awarded access to the Dunedin Working Men’s Club — possibly among the first women anywhere in New Zealand to be allowed into working men’s clubs.

Once funding is secured, the project’s first event will be a hui where women can come together and bring with them the stories of their foremothers to weave together the threads of the past that have led to women having more sovereignty over their own lives.

Councillors Christine and Marie have been actively promoting the use of feminine names when creating and developing streets in Dunedin. They reported that when they first came in contact with the official street name register, it was dominated with names of men who had lived or contributed to Dunedin’s past.

They have made it a personal goal to see a more balanced approach. Although women’s names are becoming more commonplace on the register, there is still a need for developers — mainly men — to actively choose women’s names rather than falling back on those of men.

The struggle for true equality continues, with a gender pay gap stubbornly sitting at about 9%, and gaps of 20-plus percent for both men and women of Maori and Pacific descent. Women from ethnic communities also experience significant barriers to recruitment and advancement, and research shows that sometimes having a non-European name is a barrier to getting work.

So despite the progress, there is still much to do. I’d like to see mandatory reporting of pay scales relating to gender, ethnicity and disability which helps shine a light on pay issues so that public and private employers can do more to overcome conscious, unconscious and structural bias.

And I’d like to take this moment to say thank you to all the women who have contributed to our struggle for equality.

We never take you for granted.