Forsooth! A lament for an old-time eccentric journalist

Prospect Park, or, as some would rather have it, the Clear. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

It is a long time since I worked in a newsroom and I suspect today’s journalists work harder and have little time for arguing the merits of the Oxford comma, but in the old days there was room for eccentrics who described themselves as being on the "literary staff", often indulged in poetry and slipped biblical quotations into borough council meeting reports.

They were writers more than newshounds and their presence enlivened the reporters’ office. They were often columnists who pontificated on serious matters or amused with whimsey about trivial matters.

I was reminded of one such columnist by the 100 Years Ago column recently. The writer was Wayfarer and I heartily agreed with his stance on not changing place names.

He wrote: "I am a tenacious stickler for old place names, unless the reason for change should be quite obvious. I cannot see why a good name should be abolished in favour of a commonplace innovation. ‘The Clear’ — a bright, breezy, serene name, and a place of serene, breezy, bright memories for many of us, ‘Prospect Park,’ forsooth! To my mind there is a vulgar twang about the suggestion —a smug hint of suburban ultra-respectability. I, for one, shall still frequent ‘The Clear’."

"Forsooth!" — what a fine word.

"Prospect Park" for the tail end of the Town Belt in Maori Hill had been suggested at a meeting of local residents in 1922 by Stephen Brown, founder of a long-lived printing business and Maori Hill Borough councillor. He asked that "the name ‘The Clear’ be changed to ‘Maori Hill Domain’ or ‘Prospect Park’ as, while there was a time when it was a clear in bush land, it was no longer merely such a space".

Wayfarer sounded like a man I’d warm to, an enemy of real estate boosterism in place naming.

As with most pleas by columnists, Wayfarer’s angst was ignored and we now have a Prospect Park along with lesser cities like New York and the magic of a purely local, and perhaps unique, name has gone.

Wayfarer was Sydney Thomas Sharpley, who worked for the Otago Daily Times for over 40 years from the late 1880s. He was born in 1862, the son of a doctor in Louth, Lincolnshire. At the age of 14, he was enrolled at the ancient Westminster School in London but spent only two years there; perhaps his father, with nine other children to educate, had found the fees too onerous.

But Sydney had absorbed enough of the classics to spend a life in literature, almost all of it in Dunedin. His first newspaper appearance, though, had no literary connection.

In March 1884, he jumped off a moving horse-drawn tram in George St and his foot was severely injured when a wheel passed over it.

The ODT reported, "he managed to limp to Dr Coughtry’s and removed to the hospital".

He also often appeared in court news: "Judgment for plaintiff: John McDonald v. Sydney T. Sharpley, claim £4 10s, balance due for clothes."

He was soon a leading light in Dunedin’s literary world and his work appeared in Zealandia, a Dunedin magazine with work by some of New Zealand’s best writers. Sharpley, as a columnist, was highly regarded, although his poetry would find few followers among today’s readers.

Back home, in 1923, his sister Ada, whom he probably hadn’t seen for 40 years, dedicated her book The Poet’s Year to "S.T.S".

At his farewell in 1928, the newspaper’s editor, Sir James Hutchinson, remarked, "if any publisher were enterprising enough to consider the production of a collection of Mr Sharpley’s articles, he would personally undertake to make a selection of them, each one of which would conform to the highest canons of literary art."

A more interesting take comes from Fred Millar, a legendary Southland journalist who worked at the ODT in the 1920s.

"Mr Sharpley sat in a little room in the corner of the building. He was remote, but friendly. When you walked in on him unexpectedly, you would often surprise him with a beer bottle to his lips. There were always a couple of dead marines to be removed from under his desk when the cleaners came in the morning. He was a portly bearded old man and wrote his column with the aid of two reference works — the Book of Common Prayer and the bottle of beer on the floor by the table leg. His untidy and somewhat dissolute appearance was offset by a natural gentle dignity, and great courtesy."

Not surprisingly, Sharpley spent much time in the Terminus (later the Gresham) Hotel and wore a beer-sodden waistcoat.

Afraid of pursuit by creditors, he asked that no mention of his parting be made until the ship had left for England, where he died only three years later.

And they never published a book of his columns. Forsooth!

■ Jim Sullivan is a Patearoa writer.