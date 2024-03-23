Funding is like human rights, not a guarantee

Photo: RNZ

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden wants the Wellsford volunteer fire brigade to return a $2,500 donation from the local chapter of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang. It came from a fundraising ride which the chapter has held annually for 15 years, with proceeds going to a different charity each year. This year it was to contribute to buying an all-terrain vehicle to help the volunteer firefighters reach emergencies in off-road locations.

When the 2015 ride triggered similar controversy, an organiser noted that over 40 mostly local businesses had sponsored it. Previous recipients had included Hato Hone St John Ambulance, kindergartens, and a child with cancer.

Ms van Velden said that she didn’t support volunteer brigades accepting donations from parties associated with organised crime gangs. Perhaps that’s consistent with the government’s intention to make gang membership an aggravating factor when sentencing for a crime, even if the crime’s unrelated to that membership, but both policies are unjust.

This government’s political parties exploited gangs for electoral purposes, claiming that the Labour government was "soft on crime", promising legislation to ban gang patches and enable non-association orders.

All of this is contrary to the NZ Bill of Rights Act and commonly accepted human rights.

Promises to reduce crime and lock up more offenders are standard electoral ploys for right-wing parties (though Robert Muldoon was constructive in addressing gang issues, and Bill English described prisons as "a moral and fiscal failure"), but that doesn’t justify encroaching on accepted and statutory human rights.

But revenons à nos moutons.

Isn’t the point of "cracking down on gangs" to get gang members to cease criminal behaviour and become law abiding citizens?

Behavioural change can be encouraged by ‘carrots’ and ‘sticks’ — rewards for good behaviour, and sanctions against bad.

The government’s talking tough: lots of ‘stick’, but no ‘carrot’.

The Minister had a golden opportunity to endorse gang members making a positive contribution to society, and encourage further constructive behaviour. But her metaphorical ‘kick in the teeth’ encourages the opposite. Is that what the government wants, to "justify" its unconstitutional intentions?

Gang members are human: the Minister seems to have forgotten that.

"Kick in the teeth" seems a fair description of the government’s pay offer to police, whom it expects to enforce its gang-related human rights violations. It’s less than the previous offer, rejected last September, and was described by NZ Police Association members as "insulting", "demoralising", and "farcical", as officers struggle to pay mortgages or rent, and feed their families.

Association president Chris Cahill said "A nurse or social worker after 6 years earns $22,000 more than a 6-year police constable. no-one thinks nurses are overpaid so why are our police constables underpaid?".

Trainees ($50,834) get less than the $52,000 housing allowance the PM felt entitled to.

Like the defence force, it’s illegal for police to strike. And they risk serious injury or death. Both those considerations mean that government has a special duty to pay them well.

For some to have to use food banks is inexcusable.

The last government should have made a better offer in September. For the present lot to make a worse offer would be unbelievable if it wasn't true.

One wonders about the intelligence of the district leader who touted free uniforms, vehicles, and coffee as reasons not to be upset about the offer.

The Trapeze Artists, the chamber opera created by Louise Petherbridge and Anthony Ritchie in 1996 from poetry by Hone Tuwhare and Cilla McQueen, opened brilliantly at Hanover Hall on Sunday.

Terry MacTavish, who stepped up as Director on Louise’s death in January, quoted in the programme Louise’s summary of the theme.

"In our search for love we must launch ourselves courageously, dizzyingly into air, hoping for hands to grip ours".

The performance was a magical memorial for Louise — a taonga of Dunedin.