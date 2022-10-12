Gauging the future of train travel in NZ

The days of long-distance train travel in New Zealand are probably over, writes Lyall McFarlane.

"When it comes to getting from point A to point B, there can be few better ways to travel than by train," said this paper’s recent editorial. As a train tragic from way back, I agree wholeheartedly, but the rail network has to be fit for purpose for long distance passenger travel. Ours isn’t, and will probably never be.

When I was in Britain in the 1980s, the standard Intercity train was called the 125; a streamlined beast, with a comfortable top speed of 125 miles (a shade over 200kmh) per hour. It achieved that on the standard Victorian 4ft 8 and a-half inches (1.435m) gauge. Faster trains followed, still running on lines laid when men donned top hats, and women flaunted bustles.

Those speeds are just not possible on our 3ft 6in (1.066m) wide, narrow gauge track.

As a child in the 1970s, I regularly took the Southerner from Christchurch to visit Grandma in Dunedin. The trip took a bit under six hours, which suggests a mean average speed of 40mph (64kmh) at best. Of course, the train stopped at various stations, and had to wait while passengers got on and off.

Even in those days, it was out-competed by car transport, which could travel on highways at 60mph (just under 100kmh). Even allowing for slowing down through towns, and the odd comfort stop, car journeys were faster than rail.

In the early 1990s, I was based in Timaru. While there, I had a nostalgic yen to travel back to First Four Ships country by train. The Southerner now had a very swish interior. The seats were covered in sheepskin, there was air-conditioning and even a wine list. They’d also increased the train’s speed.

But the price of that was a noticeable swaying from side to side, especially when taking bends. The cups and glasses had lines inscribed on them, that the stewards didn’t pour above. If they had done, passengers would have spilt their drinks. What with all the buffeting, the liquid in the drinking vessels sloshed around like mini tsunamis.

There’s an equation which makes long-distance rail travel attractive to prospective passengers, who aren’t train enthusiasts or Greenies. The rule of thumb is, "If the train’s fast enough to get me to my destination before my car would; even allowing for all the kerfuffle, it may be worth it."

The kerfuffle is foregoing the option of travelling directly from your door to someone else’s, by car. Taking rail entails getting dropped off at a station, laden with luggage, then travelling to another station. There, one has to hail a taxi or ride share, or locate the relative who’s giving you a lift, before finally getting where you want to go.

In Europe and Japan, that equation is in favour of high-speed, long-distance rail. Even allowing for all the stuffing around, trains travelling at over 300kmh, mean you’ll get from your door to your goal’s door much quicker than by road. The longer the journey, the more time one gains, so the more sense it makes. The very fast trains run on rails even wider than the standard 4ft 8½in.

But even if New Zealand had only that 19th-century standard gauge track, competitive speeds would be possible. The year I left Blighty, British Rail introduced the 225 to run on the old lines. The name was a bit of a cheat, as it extolled a straight line speed of 225kmh, about 140mph in the old money.

That gives an idea of what might have been possible if colonial Premier Julius Vogel hadn’t decided that, to save funds, our national rail network would run on a width only used in mines and on wharves in the mother country. It was to be temporary, but was never going to be. You can’t just extend the width of a track the way you extend a radio aerial when reception is dodgy. Doing that would entail hundreds of billions of dollars to widen racks and tunnels, and to build completely new rail bridges.

That just won’t happen.

The 1990s Southerner’s driver was putting pedal to the metal to reach a speed slightly faster than the 100kmh open road speed limit, on the straights. Even with that increase, the train’s passengers would have been quicker taking their cars. That’s why long-distance trains, like the Southerner, outlived their economic usefulness, unless subsidised or marketed as a train junkie’s super-duper amusement park ride.

Our narrow gauge is fine for freight and commuter trains. A commuter network between Dunedin, Balclutha and Mosgiel might stack up. Most Japanese suburban trains use the same gauge track as ours.

But, unfortunately, it’s a case of horses for courses. With our narrow gauge track, long-distance rail just can’t stay the course.

- Lyall McFarlane is a Christchurch-based writer and former train tragic.