Govt has no coherent climate plan

A demonstrator wears a hat with animal figurines, during a climate protest coinciding with COP28, in Brussels, yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS

It’s not easy to find out the new coalition government’s policies on climate change.

For a start, they are scattered at random through the two coalition documents and not gathered together to make a single coherent plan. That itself indicates how unimportant the issue is for our new leadership.

Are the policies fit for purpose? Will they do what is needed to address the challenge presented to our species and our home by the impact of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on the planet’s atmosphere?

In March this year, as part of the preparations for the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change produced the latest world-wide analysis — called the AR6 report — of all the factors causing and influenced by climate change, and it presents an alarming picture.

The Paris Accords of 2015, accepted by nearly every country, including New Zealand, set a target to limit global warming to well below 2°C and preferably to 1.5°C. To meet the 1.5°C target, it was agreed GHG emissions needed to be cut by 50% by 2030, and to reach the 2°C limit they should reach net zero by 2050.

AR6 reveals we are way off target. GHG emissions have not fallen since 2015; on the contrary, they have increased. Worldwide global warming already reached 1.1°C in 2020. Our emission reductions have been outpaced by our emission increases.

We are on track for a 2°C warming, and maybe even more: 3°C is identified by AR6 as a likelihood unless we act more ambitiously to control our emissions now.

What does this mean? AR6 tells us "adverse impacts will continue to intensify", affecting agriculture and crop production, fisheries and aquaculture, infectious diseases, harm from wildfires, inland flooding and associated damage, flood and storm damage in coastal areas, damage to key economic sectors, global sea-level rise, ocean acidification, severe heatwaves.

Already, the impacts on some ecosystems are approaching irreversibility. An October report from the British Antarctic Survey warned the West Antarctic Ice Sheet was melting faster and faster and would raise sea levels by the end of the century, no matter how much emissions were reduced.

Annual emissions from the thawing Arctic permafrost, especially of methane, will equal the entire emissions of the European Union at 2°C of warming and the entire emissions of the EU and the United States at 3°C of warming.

We are setting fire to our own home.

If we don’t act now, climate change will affect not just our weather but the economic stability of the planet.

About 3.3 million-3.6 million people live in contexts highly vulnerable to climate change, they are expected to migrate to safer places to live — places like New Zealand.

So what is the coalition government doing to address all of this? The disappointing message the government gives is that dealing with the threats of climate change is not a priority.

The agreements include a vague promise "to deliver net zero [GHG emissions] by 2050 including doubling New Zealand’s renewable electricity".

If this target is to be met, it presumably should start right away, but neither a timetable nor a budget is indicated. Can it be done without tax increases?

At the same time, the coalition will "plan for transitional low-carbon [fossil] fuels" by restarting offshore natural gas exploration and developing hydrogen as a energy source.

Low-carbon is not the same as no-carbon. It’s like the doctor telling you to stop smoking and you deciding to only have five cigarettes a day instead of 20: it won’t necessarily stop you getting lung cancer.

The coalition also talks of storing carbon in kelp — so-called blue carbon. This is a promising idea, like the other coalition idea to solve the methane-from-cows problem by developing new feeds, but for these ideas to make a significant difference requires a huge investment now, and there is no mention of this.

More worrying is the policy to "ensure that climate change policies are aligned and do not undermine national energy needs", which is like saying "we’ll continue to burn coal to keep the lights on".

Before the election, Act New Zealand had a policy to get rid of the Climate Commission. It seems to have survived, but the coalition says it will "stop the [commission’s] current review of the ETS system". The emissions trading scheme is the mechanism through which we show we are meeting our international commitments under the Paris Accords, and by the end of next year we are required to present a plan for how we will reduce emissions for the years 2031-35.

In its manifesto, the National Party promised to repeal the international commitment to 50% reduction by 2030 and this is the latest version. It won’t do much for international reputation.

Transport emissions are 17% of New Zealand’s total. The coalition government will remove incentives to buy electric vehicles and will introduce road-user charges for all vehicles, starting with electric ones. It also plans to introduce 10,000 public EV chargers by 2030, but now Act will assess the cost benefit of these. Presumably, not all of them will be needed if there are no incentives to go electric beyond personal commitment.

Agricultural emissions make up 50% of our total and 91% of our methane emissions. The coalition makes no demands of farmers, though presumably it will encourage methane-reducing feed when available.

The gap between the urgency needed to tackle climate change and what the coalition government is offering is breathtaking.

Whether or not the electors realised they were voting for such a limited response to the climate emergency, the election result must be respected. We must endure the consequences: a stepping back from our commitment to international action, a reduction in the amount we do to respond to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s call for urgency, a delay in preparing for a very uncomfortable future.

What is sad is this: by not giving any priority to acting urgently to reduce our emissions, we are in danger of becoming part of the problem instead of part of the solution. That is not where New Zealand, with its green image, has placed itself in the past.

And it’s certainly not where our children and grandchildren would wish us to be.

— John Drummond is an emeritus professor at the University of Otago’s School of Performing Arts.