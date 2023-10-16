Guesswork suggests The Voice has been silenced

A "Yes" sign in The Voice referendum on a fence in the Northern Territory town of Hermannsburg. PHOTO: REUTERS

One of the problems with submitting a column four days ahead of when it is published is that interesting things can happen in those few days.

This last weekend there were two elections that I was acutely interested in. The first is that, as I write this, I have no idea who won our general election. Mind you, you may also be in the same situation.

It looks like National will be the biggest party, but were they able to form a coalition? My guess is, not yet. Winston Peters always likes to see where the special votes land before he starts negotiating. So I expect that, in the meantime, Chris Hipkins is still Prime Minister.

The second is that I am writing this from Perth in Western Australia where the dominating domestic issue is "The Voice" referendum on the same day as our election. The first part of the proposal is to change Australia’s constitution to "recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing a body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice".

For those unsure of the background ... Many of Australia’s Indigenous peoples, made up of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islands people, look with envy at New Zealand’s Treaty of Waitangi. An Aboriginal academic told me that it gives Māori the constitutional recognition as original inhabitants that they lack.

The original Australian constitution makes no mention of its First Nations peoples except to say that, when reckoning the number of people in a state to determine how many parliamentary seats each state got, Aboriginal Natives were not to be counted. In other words, not counted as citizens.

When the Federal Parliament was formed in 1901, they debated over who could vote because every state had different rules. New South Wales allowed some Aboriginal men to vote and women could vote in South Australia and Western Australia. One interesting discussion was on whether Māori were allowed to vote. They discussed it because it still hadn’t been decided whether the colony of New Zealand would also become part of Australia.

New Zealand politicians had stated that if they joined, then the Māori population would be counted and would also be able to vote. The debate recorded in the Hansard was sometimes cruel. The Minister for Home Affairs, responsible for the proposed legislation, argued that all native people in New Zealand and Australia should be able to vote as they already could in some places and it would be unfair to take their vote away.

A Tasmanian politician seemed comfortable for Māori to vote but not Aboriginals. His justification was that, "an Aboriginal is not as intelligent as a Māori. There is no scientific evidence that he is a human being at all." Absolute nonsense.

In the end the 1902 legislation allowed for Māori living in the Commonwealth of Australia to vote, but not Aboriginals. It wasn’t until 1967 that all Aboriginals could vote but their position as the original inhabitants is still not recognised in the constitution.

This is what the "The Voice" referendum sought to rectify. It acknowledged their place in Australia and would have given them a direct channel to government to "make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islands peoples."

Today, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islands peoples are a minority making up 3.8% of the Australian population at just under 1 million people. They have had little influence on how government services are provided. When politicians claim they spend money on Aboriginal services, it often means the money paid to white Australians to deliver those services.

I have watched some of the debates and noticed that it has been a boon for the right wing who preach equality, all the while accepting gross inequality, who say it is divisive, ignoring the fact that there has always been two Australias, and who advocate for democracy, but seem to favour the type of democracy where two wolves and one sheep vote on what to have for dinner. The latest polls look depressing, it looks like yet another rejection of Indigenous people. A refusal to let them have more influence over their own affairs.

What I have learnt from this is that these types of referendums create the division they are supposed to resolve and give energy to the far-right to whip up votes.

In New Zealand I fully expect the Act New Zealand party to be watching carefully and push a referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi with all their might as there are votes out there to be gained by creating greater ill-will.

As for Australia, the debate has been hurtful for many Aboriginals, and has confirmed that their cynicism of the values espoused by white Australia is justified.

However, they have survived far worse.

— Anaru Eketone is an associate professor in social and community work at the University of Otago.