Opinion

    Royal ruckus

    Martin Bashir interviews Princess Diana in Kensington Palace for the television program Panorama...

    "The BBC has been and should be a beacon, setting standards to which others can aspire. That it has fallen short so badly has damaged its reputation both here and across the world."

    Welcome news for Hillside

    The Budget 2021 funding for Hillside Workshops was welcome news to (from left) Rail and Maritime...

    After last week’s Budget announcement of $85million for the Hillside Workshops, it was fitting to read Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins give praise to former Dunedin South MP Clare Curran and unionist...

    Reception for Chief Rabbi

    The Very Rev Dr Joseph H. Hertz, Chief Rabbi of the Hebrew congregations of the British Empire,...

    The civic reception which was tendered to the Chief Rabbi of the united Hebrew communities of the British Empire yesterday afternoon was remarkable for the eloquent reply from the recipient. Dr...
