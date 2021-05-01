Skip to main content
That old Anzac spirit
Jacinda and Scott, together again.
Scottish heritage thrives
Scottish heritage thrives
The piping and dancing competitions were continued yesterday morning and after in Burns Hall, when the attendances were again large.
Hard going being role model if you’re feeling old and cranky
Hard going being role model if you’re feeling old and cranky
On the eve of another birthday, I am doing my best to fight my cranky old woman tendencies.
Acquiring full range of proteins easy with plant foods
Acquiring full range of proteins easy with plant foods
A while ago, I was talking to a former home economics teacher who said she was frustrated by all the emphasis on plant-based diets which are increasingly popular as we realise how raising livestock...
A ‘phenomenal’ rainstorm
A ‘phenomenal’ rainstorm
Nobody could honestly say they were not warned about the weekend rainstorm that has transformed the face of Canterbury and the lives of many Cantabrians.
Window to focus on area’s critical issues
Window to focus on area’s critical issues
South Dunedin needs urban development so let’s get on with it, writes Taieri MP Ingrid Leary.
Sustained standard at Winter Show
Sustained standard at Winter Show
The 27th annual Winter Show of the Otago A and P Association was opened in the Brydone Hall, Crawford Street, yesterday, and both from the point of view of its comprehensiveness and attractiveness...
Flooding to disrupt ODT deliveries again
Flooding to disrupt ODT deliveries again
Due to flooding the Otago Daily Times is unable to be delivered north of Timaru tomorrow.
Experts always know better to get things properly wrong
Experts always know better to get things properly wrong
Dear Uncle Norm. . .
Race invisible in curriculum biases history
Race invisible in curriculum biases history
The New Zealand-Chinese experience is unique and important and the new history curriculum cannot ignore it, Manying Ip writes.
Complaints processes need overhaul
Complaints processes need overhaul
It is disappointing there has not been widespread media coverage of this month’s report from Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier highly critical of the processes followed by the Health and Disability...
Flooding to disrupt ODT deliveries north of Waimate
Flooding to disrupt ODT deliveries north of Waimate
Due to flooding the Otago Daily Times is unable to be delivered north of Waimate tomorrow.
Scaling back hospital expectations
Scaling back hospital expectations
The people who are paying for it and who will use the new Dunedin Hospital have finally got more information about what their money might be buying.
Southern say: Q'town in focus as PMs pay visit
Queenstown in focus as PMs pay a visit
This weekend, Queenstown will be the centre of our political universe.
Winter Show to open tomorrow
Winter Show to open tomorrow
The Brydone Hall presented a busy scene on Saturday. Down on the basement many firms were erecting their machinery exhibits, while up above the cheese had been staged and was being judged by the...
In a puff of smoke
In a puff of smoke
Remember the clipped instruction which appeared on most fireworks? “Light blue touchpaper and retire”?
Let’s not rush into a housing plan
Let’s not rush into a housing plan
Dunedin's Forbury Park is not a site for housing.
Royal ruckus
Royal ruckus
"The BBC has been and should be a beacon, setting standards to which others can aspire. That it has fallen short so badly has damaged its reputation both here and across the world."
Welcome news for Hillside
Welcome news for Hillside
After last week’s Budget announcement of $85million for the Hillside Workshops, it was fitting to read Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins give praise to former Dunedin South MP Clare Curran and unionist...
Reception for Chief Rabbi
Reception for Chief Rabbi
The civic reception which was tendered to the Chief Rabbi of the united Hebrew communities of the British Empire yesterday afternoon was remarkable for the eloquent reply from the recipient. Dr...
