Hard to know what to do for the best

Photo: George Heard/NZ Herald

You asked me to take a peep at progress made with your Official Information Act request — the one seeking details on the decision to douse Parliament House protesters with sprinklers.

I couldn’t find any “Sprinkle the Swine” file in the “Ignore this request for 12 months” cabinet, which you must understand is enormous. Nor was it hidden in “Paper Shuffle for Two Years”. But eventually I unearthed it near the top of the “Mislead and Obfuscate” tray.

I hid it on my trolley and have copied its contents for you. Apologies for the tea stains.

Edna

Head Teaperson, OIA Office.



Thanks Eddie. Our readers will love this.



Norm.

Memo Herbert Green ONZM,

CEO,

Paramata Nga Mauti (Department of Parliament Lawns)

Mate,

I see hordes of ragged New Zealanders infringing our lawns. These protesters are motley oafs who shout ungrateful slogans at we folk who know best. But what to do?

I’ve found that should I turn the hose on my dog, Rupert, the mutt cringes, howls, and then flees!

So tonight, when these “conspiracy” clowns turn even dozier, teach ’em a lesson. Turn our sprinklers on. Full bore – maximum drench. Please video their prancing reactions so I can enter them in The Project’s Daily Dose.

Also, can you mix red dye into the water? This will help when we finally come up with the right moment to arrest them all.

Rt Hon Trevor Duck

Speaker of the House.

The Right Honourable Trevor Duck

Sir,

It has come to the society’s attention that you may have turned sprinklers on to puppies present in a crowd demonstrating outside Parliament. Please assure the society no harm was done to animals by representatives acting on behalf of our legislature.

A. Midgen. CEO.

RSPCA.



Dear Ms Midgen,



I assure you no harm was ever meant to the animal animals. We stand resolutely for the rights of puppies, particularly if gender troubled. The employee concerned has been suspended.

Respectfully,

Trevor Duck.



Memo Commissioner, NZ Police.

Herbert Green has been sent on gardening leave. Our Deputy Head (lawns) says the red dye you wanted will create purple patches on our manicured grass. However, he’s agreed to use our PA to blast protesters with Grant Robertson’s Barry Manilow collection. This should disperse them quick smart.

Our spin doctors say we can’t be seen speaking to these lowlifes. But we should future-proof against criticism by discreetly checking if the fools have any requests. Can I leave collecting requests to you coppers?

Trevor Duck.



Memo Mr Speaker,

We asked for requests as per your instructions. The farmers’ group requested you play more Willie Nelson. Destiny Church wants Howard Morrison’s How Great Thou Art,and The Mongrel Mob would love to hear Dame Kiri do Un Bel Di, from Madame Butterfly. (We worry that The Mob is winding us up).

If I may be permitted to observe — most seemed entirely happy with your selection from Mr Manilow.

Commissioner of Police.



Memo Chief Cop.



Please read this more carefully. What we request is that protesters list their grievances.

A few simply want to string up journos, which we understand. But dig deeper and you may find sufficient idiots who believe in damaging conspiracy theories — the mad anti-vaxxers, the Q Anonnites, the Red Queen worriers, etc.

Revealing all this will help the New Zealand public see why these fools must be summarily dispersed. We can’t have this degenerating into a more sanely based protest.

Please stay carefully on subject. It’s the mad conspiracy complaints we’re interested in.

Trevor Duck.



Memo Right Honourable Mr Duck.

To avoid further misunderstanding by police, we have double-checked what is meant by “conspiracy”. A conspiracy is a plan by two or more people to conceal something of importance to others; or to secretly plan something that is bad, or against people’s wishes.

This troubles me.

The Government and its departments (including police) employ several hundred media advisers whose main job is conspiring to stop reporters tricking us into telling the truth. If some mad protester complains about this, should we categorise them as “conspiracy theorist”.

Ditto with, say, the Government’s concealment of two reports received prior to the last election. He Puapua outlined plans for Maori co-governance, and the Simpson Roche report exposed failings in the Government’s Covid management. Both may have been “unhelpful” at election time.

Would these examples, taken at random, be “conspiracy”? And if so, when raised by a protester, should we categorise him/her as a “conspiracy theorist”?

I await your further instructions.

Commissioner of Police.

Hon Poto Williams,

Minister for Nga Pirihimana O Aotearoa.

We need to have a talk about your police commissioner. Conspiracies seem to worry him. Can you suggest somewhere discreet where we can quietly sort this out? (I gather there’s a vacancy at the NZ High Commission to Nauru).

Trev. (The Right Hon.)



- John Lapsley is an Arrowtown writer.