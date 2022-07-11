Heading in the wrong direction depends how question phrased

Dear Uncle Norm,

I’m not gullible. So I take a cynical view of the Roy Morgan Research report that says 50% of Kiwis believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

It all sounds terribly serious. But most researchers call you in the middle of dinner. When your chops are burning, is it surprising they get a grumpy response to a "how’s it going mate?" question?

New Zealanders are a resilient bunch. The Morgan figures seem a classic case of "damned lies and statistics".

Dave Dodge, Opoho.

Good for you Dave. Keep your blindfold tightly wrapped. We can’t have you spotting the truth.

Actually, the question that Morgan researchers disturb dinner with, is meticulously phrased. They ask: "Generally speaking, do you feel that things in New Zealand are heading in the right direction, or would you say things are seriously heading in the wrong direction."

Note the careful insertion of the word "seriously." The researcher has loaded the question to weed out mild concern. Thus, this damning figure of 50% is not an inflated one.

Jacinda Ardern.

In the year of John Key’s election 31% answered "seriously wrong direction". Under Bill English this dropped and was 25% by the time Winston Peters coronated Jacinda Ardern. It is no small matter that this worrying figure has doubled.

We could bleat: "It’s because of Covid and inflation." That’s unlikely. Most people don’t confuse "direction" with either administrative competence or epidemics.

The biggest influence on a democracy’s success isn’t politics. It’s culture — beliefs, norms, values, ethnicity, and customs. Culture is key to how well we work and educate, to our ethics, our family functionality, and tolerance of differences.

No modern culture sits comfortably still. It is bumped about by evolutions in religion, wealth, ethnicity, and technology. But in the West "cultural evolution" has been ratcheted up to "cultural warfare"— largely thanks to identity politics, and its constant crusade to unearth new categories of victims to battle for.

The culture wars have doubtless contributed to the "direction" concern revealed by the Roy Morgan stats. However, what’s different with New Zealand’s own culture wars, is we have a government whose mission includes force-feeding top-down, race-based changes.

It won’t consult with New Zealanders on its raft of He Puapua matters (they were originally hidden from us), because it apparently doesn’t trust us.

At her 2020 election victory speech Jacinda Ardern made the usual post-poll noises about "governing for all New Zealanders," and once again described herself as a "consensus politician".

Consensus can only be arrived at via listening. I’m afraid this government not only doesn’t listen. It doesn’t want to.

Hi Uncle Norm,

Literary circles are abuzz that Uncle Norm has launched another bestseller. What is its title, and where is it available?

Norm Fan.

How kind of you to ask. Yes, The Stewarts of Nelson is an exciting read for ... well, the Stewarts of Nelson.

Uncle Norm descends from the said Stewarts. Now affordable self-publishing has made a printed history de rigueur for any family with bottle, the seven cousins of my generation combined to produce this racy epoch.

Our family came from the Scottish Highlands. To the Stewarts, Stewarts are very distinguished. One branch, for example, valiantly laboured to produce Scotland’s national tipple in unreasonably trying circumstances — their whisky still always had to be kept one slosh ahead of England’s excise men.

Another ancestor revolutionised the jam trade by inventing a mechanised orange peeler for marmalade makers.

Near Nelson, a go-ahead forbear staked a gold prospect and dug himself a minor mine. This hole, and a cluster of others around it, sat smack in the middle of a famed Maori sacred spot — the Pupu Spring at Takaka. Despite his efforts (and these were in different times) the Pupu outflow remains sacred space and is World Famous in New Zealand as the planet’s purest water source.

As for the seven cousins? You could, dear reader, write a book about them. Its print run is 53 copies.

(The Stewarts of Nelson — unavailable at all good booksellers.)

Dear Uncle Norm,

Arrowtown is plagued by lengthy breakdowns in Aurora Energy’s electricity. These run up to two hours, with most on cold mornings when businesses are starting the workday, and families getting children ready for school.

I had Sydney guests arrive for skiing on the first day of Australian school holidays. Their first morning the Coronet lifts weren’t working because of a sudden power cut — and of course the "refuge" of the Coronet cafes could provide neither heating nor hot drinks.

This was meant to be the relaunch of Queenstown’s international winter tourism. It’s pitiful.

Powerless.

Aurora power cuts aren’t just inconvenient — they’re dangerous. Their frequency makes it likely, rather than merely possible, that we’ll soon be mounting a large rescue mission for stranded skiers on multiple stopped chairlifts — all sitting at the mercy of weather.



-- John Lapsley’s Sydney business performed political market research and analysis.