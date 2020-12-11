Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
19
|
11
Thursday,
Thu,
3
December
Dec
2020
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Here’s to more such love stories
How do I know it’s Christmas time?
Fair to have Whakaari scrutiny
Fair to have Whakaari scrutiny
Nearly a year on from the devastating Whakaari/White Island eruption, the decision to prosecute 13 parties over the event has received a mixed reception.
Boomer meme brouhaha lost on me
Boomer meme brouhaha lost on me
It's bad enough dealing with an identity crisis wide awake, but I was semi-comatose.
Time for Hall to be backed
Time for Hall to be backed
It is something of an irony that contained within Dunedin’s most well-known building is one of the city’s least-appreciated treasures.
Buses could be equally accessible
Buses could be equally accessible
Access for all on public transport is celebrated around the world on Rosa Parks Day. Dunedin bus enthusiast and advocate Peter Dowden takes stock of how accessible our city is for bus users.
Much steadier foreign policy
Much steadier foreign policy
United States President-elect Joe Biden and his team are not biding their time as they prepare for the transfer of power in January.
Confidence in returned soldiers
Confidence in returned soldiers
Confidence in returned soldiers
Time up for Oranga Tamariki boss?
Time up for Oranga Tamariki boss?
A year ago, we suggested patience with Oranga Tamariki was running out and the public had limited confidence in the ministry’s ability to deal with children considered at risk.
Plan debate was never a two-way street
Plan debate was never a two-way street
OPINION: Key stakeholders have been ignored in the George St upgrade project, writes Alan Race.
Parliament’s swearing-in modernising? Harumph, I say
Parliament’s swearing-in modernising? Harumph, I say
Dear Uncle Norm. . .
Motor club trip for 300 children
Motor club trip for 300 children
On Saturday afternoon over 300 children from the various orphanages in the city and all the available patients from the Forbury Convalescent Home were given an outing by the members of the Otago...
Four-year parliamentary term
Four-year parliamentary term
When both the major parties agree with changes to Parliament itself, suspicions are heightened. What is in it for them? Will it be good for the wider public and democracy?
Imagining the retirement you want is the start to making it real
Imagining the retirement you want is the start to making it real
From my first payslip, my older banking brother taught me about saving for retirement, writes Trish Oakley.
A remarkable gift
A remarkable gift
The best farmers do not take from the land; they merely look after it — and, ideally, enhance it — then hand it on to somebody else to do the same thing.
Nitty-gritty of settlement awards
Nitty-gritty of settlement awards
It has become commonplace to read about employers having to pay large settlement sums awarded by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) for unjustified actions and dismissals. However, often...
Rethinking inflation could help housing
Rethinking inflation could help housing
For the sake of our young people, is it time to reform how we measure inflation in this country, asks Robert Hamlin.
Accord sends clear signal in difficult times
Accord sends clear signal in difficult times
China’s recovery from the pandemic is boosting global confidence, writes Chinese consul-general Wang Zhijian.
Appalling Afghanistan story not over
Appalling Afghanistan story not over
"We embarked on this inquiry with the hope that we would be able to report that the rumours of war crimes were without substance. None of us desired the outcome to which we have come. We are all...
May be method in Trump’s bid to dispute win
May be method in Trump’s bid to dispute win
Nicholas Khoo looks at why Donald Trump is challenging the US presidential election results.
Not just a buzzword, paradigm shift can deliver innovation
Not just a buzzword, paradigm shift can deliver innovation
Changing paradigms became an overused phrase about a decade ago to the point where I couldn’t hear it without rolling my eyes.
Read more