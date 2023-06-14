High-growth strategy picked to continue

Queenstown Airport. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

There has been plenty of media coverage of Queenstown Airport Corporation’s (QAC) recently released draft masterplan, but no journalistic questioning of the company’s very smooth sales pitch.

But beneath the spin, this plan offers the same old business-as-usual growth model previously rejected by the Queenstown community.

QACs high-growth 2018 masterplan proposal saw massive community pushback: more than 90% of 1500 submissions, including from the Chamber of Commerce and major tourism companies, were opposed. Its 100-year lease of Wanaka Airport was quashed in April 2021, by judicial review after a community-led campaign.

New chief executive Glen Sowry was charged with repairing the company’s fractious relationship with locals when he was appointed two years ago.

The personable Mr Sowry soothed much of this community angst through his quick agreement to not extend Queenstown Airport’s air noise boundaries (ANB) for a decade and his claims the company has listened to its community.

But removing the draft masterplan’s spin exposes uncomfortable realities.

Compounding QAC’s projected 3.2% per annum growth could deliver 5.1 million passenger movements by 2047, identical to previous chief executive Colin Keel’s proposed growth trajectory that the community so roundly rejected in 2018.

Despite acknowledging that airport infrastructural planning should adopt 20 to 30-year time frames, Mr Sowry refused to be drawn on forecasts beyond the expected 3.2 million passengers/year by 2032 at a recent meeting organised by the Frankton Community Association, saying only that he would no longer be chief executive.

It seems the only concession QAC made is to shorten the public planning timeframe to nine years, perhaps so the growth implications are less noticeable. The plan says they have "not made any assumptions" about numbers beyond 2032, but they have identified space to increase aircraft stands from then.

The airport is also out of step with the district’s tourism sector.

After three years of soul-searching conversations, the sector’s Destination Management Plan, endorsed by the council, has committed to being Carbon Zero by 2030.

This goal includes emissions from visitors travelling to the district.

Their May discussion paper acknowledges international flights make up to 96% of the sector’s emissions and it unequivocally targets fewer international visitors, with a focus instead on domestic and regional markets as principal levers to achieve its Carbon Zero goal. Green energy technology levers won’t be viable to offset growth within the plan’s horizon.

Mr Sowry claims QAC is aligned with the local business community’s regenerative tourism ambitions. Yet, its draft masterplan increases the airport’s international and private jet capacity and ramps up flight numbers — with 800,000 more passengers, 7000 more helicopter/scenic flights and 4300 more scheduled flights in the next nine years.

The ANB is the council’s and our community’s only control lever on tourist numbers, and Mr Sowry’s ANB move conceded what We Love Wakatipu research had identified three years earlier — that technological advances in aircraft noise reduction and increased plane capacity meant expansion was not needed.

QAC says ANBs "will ultimately cap" aviation growth. But planes will likely only get quieter and bigger, taking arrival numbers way beyond the overtourism threshold our community so vehemently expressed in 2018.

Because, thanks to the logarithmic effect of noise reduction on flight numbers allowed within the ANB, plane noise might not increase, but the downstream effects of overtourism such as congestion, loss of community cohesion, environmental impacts etc will. Hugely.

QAC’s proposed new taxiway means flights could be squeezed tighter together during peak hours than the current six minutes. That is mid-afternoon, weekends, exactly the time locals want to be outside.

Bad luck if you want to hear any music or podcasts or conversations.

QAC’s allowed operating hours are 6am-10pm, but they have "chosen not to allow scheduled flights before 7am to reduce the disturbance of local residents and to actively manage our noise footprint".

Equally, if their schedule gets squeezed QAC can choose to change their mind, so our daily wake-up call roars off at 6am.

QAC say they will have "a renewed community conversation about the factors that affect growth, addressing what the community is comfortable with and what is needed".

We look forward to that. And to it being meaningful.

But it should be led by the council, as councillors are our representatives and required by law to act for our community’s cultural, economic, environmental and social wellbeing.

Maybe such a conversation might strengthen their resolve to do so?

— Cath Gilmour is the chairwoman of We Love Wakatipu Inc.