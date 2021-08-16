Housing for buses and their drivers in one place

The bus depot at Dunedin’s Market Reserve. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Dunedin needs more social housing. One of Dunedin’s bus companies needs a new depot. The first of these problems is viewed as a matter of public policy. The second is seen as an issue "left to the market to decide" — we expect buses to run on time but how this is achieved is in the hands of private enterprise, including where they park their fleet.

When the city of Dunedin built the bus depot in 1902, it was a tram depot. Tram tracks are expensive, so it was placed as close as possible to the busiest route. It was built as a piece of infrastructure for the benefit of the travelling public, part of, and the heart of, the tramway system. Later, it became a depot for electric trolleybuses, then diesel buses, but it was still integral to the route network and accommodated a whole city’s worth of buses.

Then the Rogernomics reforms of the 1980s and ’90s disconnected policy and delivery (as with many other industries) and the depot became mere commercial real estate, owned by the city council’s property investment arm — still for the city’s benefit but only in terms of revenue. From this point, it has been less crowded as it housed only some of the city’s buses; other contractors had depots elsewhere.

I think a return to the standpoint that a bus depot is a matter of public policy would be helpful. It would mean accepting that a bus depot is a vital part of the city’s infrastructure. It would prevent Dunedin making the same mistake as other cities which have lost their downtown depots, and with them the efficiency and economy they provided.

Public transport operates on the edge of economic viability and the conflicting demands of taxpayers, ratepayers, shareholders, workers and fare-paying passengers teeter in a delicate balance. Anything that helps the industry, such as a rental deal in a convenient location, has benefits far beyond enriching the shareholders: if it makes the buses run well, it can benefit everyone.

A municipal depot would have to have common access for all contractors, who would come and go as contracts chop and change. Facilities needing a larger, longer-term investment would become viable as they are shared over a larger fleet. In particular, the very large power connection for a future electric bus fleet becomes possible. If done well, all bus companies would want a part of it, and would be willing to pay accordingly.

Social housing residents can live almost anywhere — but presumably they would much prefer to live close to shops, schools and jobs.

Buses, likewise, can be stored almost anywhere, but they are far cheaper to run if they can be stored close to main routes to avoid the empty running that benefits no-one but means bus drivers need to get up earlier and go later to bed.

It would be a shame to see those who need social housing pitted against the people who depend on the bus service to get around, especially since the two groups overlap somewhat. But sharing is nice. Let’s solve both needs at the same time, in the same location: why not put both social housing and a bus depot at Transport Pl? The buses could go underneath, and the housing built above, accessed from the rising slope of Melville St and Manor Pl behind. The tenants would enjoy a raised view of the city. The drivers would have a shorter early morning or late-night commute (or they could even live upstairs, like firefighters).

- Peter Dowden