How much of a river should run through it?

The head waters of the Manuherikia. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The concept of six degrees of separation is meant to show how closely we are all connected.

It is possibly true, until we discuss rural versus urban in New Zealand. This is never more obvious than with the current debate over the flow levels in the Manuherikia river within the Otago Regional Council (ORC) area.

The waters of the Manuherikia, along with the land being farmed, are increasingly subject to political control for political reasons. The government now requires regional councils to impose rules that require the health and wellbeing of rivers to take precedence over the wellbeing of a local community.

Comments now abound from those who see aesthetic values along with the wellbeing of "in-stream users", such as introduced species, as holding a higher intrinsic worth than the value of the river to the local community who rely on it for their wellbeing.

The river is the source of life in this area. It has been the cultural, social, historical and economic foundation of the valley for over 100 years.

Most would argue that the right balance of the river use has been found over many years and is untroubled by the competing interest, who to this day have enjoyed shared use.

That is now to change due to a ministerial directive. The water must flow at a level which gives a prior right to the health and wellbeing of the river.

The demand for water has risen as the population increases and farming systems change, just as all manner of other industries change over time. However, the biggest change is the politicisation of fresh water, as recreational users require their interests to receive a dominating role in the management of the Manuherekia.

Much has been made of the so-called deteriorating state of the river during periods of high demand in summer. The low flow of a river can certainly highlight the presence of unwanted organisms such as didymo; which, by the way, was introduced by recreational use of the river (fishers) and not by extractive (irrigation) users.

Thousands of words have been written to further the case for limits of extraction on most rivers, yet it is the didymo and lake snow that elicit the most negative comments as to the river’s health.

It is noteworthy that the Waiau River in Southland bears no resemblance to its former self, yet the Waiau once rivalled the volume of Clutha and the Waikato rivers — but was required for the public good of electricity generation. So too was the Waitaki river system.

There was some minor protest at the time, as the naturalness of these rivers fell to the need for renewable power generation — from which we all benefit.

New Zealand is now around 80% renewable due to harnessing the water of these rivers. Nobody complains too much about that these days.

The need to use our natural capital for sustainable and resilient food production systems becomes blindingly obvious, or so one might think.

Irrigation and the use of artificial fertiliser is now promoted as a negative by those who have yet to manage a block of land. Reducing the allocation of water when fruit crops desperately need water is beyond understanding.

Today we face vastly higher food prices, so it is hard to see how a 30% reduction in food production assists in the long-term resilience of these valleys. Fresh water is the vital element in sustaining all life, but especially in this area of Otago.

Consistent rainfall in Southland and all land west of the main divide allows soil moisture levels to grow crops and grass without irrigation.

Not so east of the divide. Central Otago and most of Canterbury through to Marlborough needs irrigation through storage, and is essential for horticulture, viticulture, agriculture and especially hydroponics within the food production chain.

One of the more galling aspects for land managers is the constant rule changes. Just a few years ago, irrigators were led to believe by the ORC that wild flood and border dyke systems of irrigation were wasteful, so spray irrigation became necessary at a cost of many millions of dollars per farm. We now read of some environmental advocates who finally realise how wrong they were to advocate bans on wild flood and border dykes, as once or twice over lightly with spray irrigation doesn’t return any water to the sub strata.

It is now highly likely that water allocation will soon be reduced to uneconomic levels, despite vast sums being invested by land managers at the ORC’s behest. It is highly probable that centre pivots will be left unused beside shelter belts unless allocation is maintained.

No farmer investment in more storage will now occur, as most have learnt they can no longer trust officialdom from local and central government.

We have now reached another stage of absurdity where groups of those we call environmentalists make accusations with accepted repetition, which somehow transposes the need for hard evidence and established data.

One example is that we do not know how much water is removed by willows in summer, but we do know a single mature willow will remove 400litres a day.

On a river such as the Manuherikia, which is covered for many kilometres by willows on both sides — well, you do the math. During the last 50 years, there has been a shift away from a quiet admiration of rural people, whether farmers or horticulturists, to becoming vilified for their use of water from a local river to add value to the gross domestic product of their wider community.

We normally call it building resilience.

There will always be rural folk who choose to believe that ignoring what is happening in other catchments will somehow help it not to occur in theirs.

Sanctions against a neighbour will ultimately cross the boundaries if no push back occurs. History offers many lessons.

It was during the 1930s that a German Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemoller, wrote his famous "opinion piece" which has come down through the ages.

"First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me."

The "they" to which Niemoller refers was the populist arm of the government, who were incited to abuse and destroy those whom their leaders wrongly decreed were responsible for the nation’s problems.

Niemoller noted there was silence when there needed to be loud opposition, and there was inaction when there needed to be effective action.

The failure of the wider population to react to what many knew was wrong allowed insurrection and brutal persecution of their fellow citizens to occur, who were guilty of little more than trying to make a life for themselves and their families in Germany.

His opinion piece was written after the time Adolf Hitler came to establish his political power. Niemoller actually supported many of the ideas and objectives that made Hitler so popular, but soon recognised that unexercised individual responsibility allowed unspeakable events to occur.

It was too late: Niemoller spent seven years in concentration camps, despite being a holder of the Iron Cross for his service during World War 1.

This illustrates why people should always speak out on all manner of issues that they question or simply know are wrong.

What is occurring to rural communities today cannot be compared to Germany in the 1930s, yet to failure to speak and condemn will ensure that sooner or later, "they" (the authorities) will come for you and your enterprise as well.

The ORC will soon meet to consider the staff report and recommendation for the river. However, it is clear how the vote will play out.

Some real thought is needed by councillors to understand that for every action there is an equal and opposition reaction.

Regretfully, councillors will pay no price for being wrong, but society surely will.

The ORC must recognise that its civic duty is to speak out on behalf of constituents and not act as a vassal of central government.

We now see a deplorable situation where a local councillor cannot speak and vote due to a conflict of interest he shares in common with 1500 others. Ngāi Tahu’s unelected representatives also have a conflict of interest but sit on the policy committee.

The only real certainty is the entrenchment of the division between rural and urban New Zealand. The battle lines are drawn as to whether the area has a future, as there are those who would see an end to farming to protect the environment.

- Gerrard Eckhoff is a retired Central Otago farmer and former Otago regional councillor and Act New Zealand MP.