Humour found in the likeliest of places, every day

Humour is one of society’s most precious and enduring gifts. Some of the Otago Daily Times opinion page columnists are well endowed with this quality, as too some contributors in letters to the editor. While the war in Ukraine continues to rage and natural disasters abound, Joe Bennett manages to create a column simply through his endeavours to finally and successfully propel an apple core accurately into a waste paper bin from an unspecified distance. Much frustration was evident but also satisfaction in achieving this goal. His reflections too on the fading art of whistling were also memorable. Elspeth McLean’s woes continued with her hapless attempt to replace two tap washers resulting in failure but much merriment. If I recall correctly this has been something of a recurring theme. Rhodes Scholar Jean Balchin likened her Christmas Lufthansa flight to Dante’s "10th circle of hell" only to have Dunedin’s Mike Hamblyn point out that there are in fact only nine circles. Being unfamiliar with this piece of literature, I will refrain from comment!

Jim Sullivan in "Nothing too serious" managed to exhaust an acquaintance/friend (possibly a Townie?) in showing how much Patearoa had to offer during one day of concentrated activities. Some scepticism it seems had been expressed as to what there would be to do. Jim conceded by implication that there was nothing equivalent to Tate Modern or the Guggenheim in the area. But so what. How many can claim to have walked on the hallowed turf which the Maniototo Maggots would have churned up on occasions? Or cooled off in Patearoa’s renowned swimming hole, followed up with a well-deserved pint or two of Speight’s at the local bar. John Lapsley highlights some important themes in a cloak of irreverence. Gwynne Dyer often makes solemn if not serious pronouncements about world affairs that are occasionally interspersed with flashes of humour.

New year heralds a chance to focus and recharge the batteries. Resolutions abound with Jenny Craig always guaranteed new customers. A recent Australian survey showed that a majority of New Year resolutions are broken before the end of January. This perhaps, not surprising. Kiwis may have more staying power, but probably unlikely. This all shows how fallible the human condition is. Importantly though is our ability to keep laughing at ourselves. Imagine the drudgery of a world without humour. It is a form of sustenance and an essential part of our existence. It can brighten a day and lift spirits. Humour can be found in all sorts of ordinary situations. The gift of the writer is to identify these moments and weave a story around them. Long live the humourists! May they prevail forever.

■ Joss Miller is a retired Dunedin lawyer.